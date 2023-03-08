PS5 India restock: Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 to open on this date

Sony has announced a significant restock of the PS5 for this month, with pre-orders scheduled to go live on Friday, March 10 at 12pm. Customers will have the option to pre-book the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition, the 4K Blu-ray drive-equipped disc variant, or a God of War Ragnarök bundle. Restocks for the console in India have become more frequent lately, with two pre-order batches in February and promising stock availability in physical stores.

The price increase that was implemented in November remains in effect, with the PS5 Digital Edition currently priced at Rs. 44,990 and the standard version listed at Rs. 54,990. The God of War Ragnarök bundle is available for Rs. 59,390 and includes a digital code for the game. Santa Monica Studio's latest title recently won nine trophies at the 22nd Annual DICE Awards. A three-hour trial version of the game is also accessible to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers at no extra cost. Players who purchase the full game after the trial period will retain their progress and trophies.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan had promised in January at the CES 2023 event that it would be easier for gamers to get their hands on a PS5 since the pandemic era caused global chip and inventory supply shortages. His words appear to hold true for the Indian market, with recent restocking and readily available units at stores.

Pre-order banners and advertisements are currently up on various websites such as Sony Center, Amazon India, GamestheShop, and e2z Store. Past restock events suggest that PS5s will be available for pre-order on Croma, Flipkart, Gameloot, and Vijay Sales as well. As these pre-orders typically function like flash sales, it is crucial to be fully prepared to book your PS5 unit at 12 pm.

As of now, the Sony Centre website allows interested customers to enter their details to receive notifications when the PS5 pre-orders go live. Gameloot has some pre-owned and repaired units available for purchase with a one-month warranty. However, the website also notes that services may be delayed in certain areas due to curfews and lockdowns. The exact shipping date for the new PS5 pre-orders has not been announced yet, but once the pre-orders begin, customers can expect the units to arrive within 14 days.

Sony recently hosted a State of Play event, where they showcased Rocksteady Studios' upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and several games for the PS VR2. However, there is no information yet on the release of the PS VR2 in India. Additionally, Sony also revealed the games that would be available on its PS Plus service for March, which includes Code Vein, Minecraft Dungeons, and Battlefield 2042.