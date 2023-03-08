PS5 India restock: Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 to open on this date

PS5 India restock: Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 to open on this date2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:32 PM IST
- The price increase that was implemented in November remains in effect, with the PS5 Digital Edition currently priced at Rs. 44,990 and the standard version listed at Rs. 54,990. The God of War Ragnarök bundle is available for Rs. 59,390 and includes a digital code for the game. Santa Monica Studio's latest title recently won nine trophies at the 22nd Annual DICE Awards.
Sony has announced a significant restock of the PS5 for this month, with pre-orders scheduled to go live on Friday, March 10 at 12pm. Customers will have the option to pre-book the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition, the 4K Blu-ray drive-equipped disc variant, or a God of War Ragnarök bundle. Restocks for the console in India have become more frequent lately, with two pre-order batches in February and promising stock availability in physical stores.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×