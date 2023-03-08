PS5 India restock: Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 to open on this date

As of now, the Sony Centre website allows interested customers to enter their details to receive notifications when the PS5 pre-orders go live. Gameloot has some pre-owned and repaired units available for purchase with a one-month warranty. However, the website also notes that services may be delayed in certain areas due to curfews and lockdowns. The exact shipping date for the new PS5 pre-orders has not been announced yet, but once the pre-orders begin, customers can expect the units to arrive within 14 days.