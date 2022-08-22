PS5 restock is India is back. Sony’s next-generation gaming console will be up for pre-order in the country at 12pm today. If you are planning to buy it online, you can head to Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Readers must note that both editions of PS5- the ₹49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and ₹39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition will be up for pre-order today. They will be offered as a bundle pack with Horizon Forbidden West.

The PS5 HFW bundle comes with a price tag of ₹53,990, while the Digital Edition HFW one is priced at ₹43,990. As mentioned above, the pre-orders will start at 12pm.

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon

To pre-order PS5 via Amazon India website, you must have an account on Amazon. However, Amazon Prime membership is not needed to get free delivery.

Given the popularity of the gaming console, it is likely that the stock may end soon. Hence, it is advisable to keep the checkout page in advance.

The e-tailer is giving a no-cost EMI buying option on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Buyers will also get 5% unlimited cashback with the card. There are easy EMI options on other debit and credit cards as well.

Sony PS5: Specifications

Sony’s next-generation gaming console - PS5 has two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. Difference between Digital Edition and Standard is that the latter supports physical Blu-ray discs.

PS5’s Digital Edition supports 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. It also comes with storage expansion support using compatible PS5 SSDs. It is also the cheaper of the two models. It is powered by an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture.