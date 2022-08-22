PS5 restock in India today: When and where to buy1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 11:13 AM IST
- The PS5 HFW bundle comes with a price tag of ₹53,990, while the Digital Edition HFW one is priced at ₹43,990.
PS5 restock is India is back. Sony’s next-generation gaming console will be up for pre-order in the country at 12pm today. If you are planning to buy it online, you can head to Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Readers must note that both editions of PS5- the ₹49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and ₹39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition will be up for pre-order today. They will be offered as a bundle pack with Horizon Forbidden West.