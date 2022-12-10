pTron Basspods P481 launched: Check price, specifications and more

pTron has recently launched its pTron Basspods P481 TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds support ENC and are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of playback time. In terms of battery support, its charging case can boast 400mAh whereas the earbuds come with a 40mAh battery each.
pTron Basspods P481: Price in India
The pTron Basspods P481 have been offered at an introductory price of ₹899. Interested customers can purchase them from Flipkart starting December 11, 2022 and comes with a one year warranty.
pTron Basspods P481: Specifications
The pTron Basspods P481 comes with an IPX4 rating for protection from sweat and water. These TWS earbuds weigh 3.4 grams each and come with a lightweight charging case that weighs 29.4 grams. Moreover, the earbuds get a satin finish.
The latest offering from pTron comes equipped with touch controls to answer or reject calls, play or pause music and change the song to previous one or the next song. It features 10mm dynamic drivers which are promised to deliver deep bass, improved vocals and enhanced treble output. The device comes with environment noise cancellation (ENC) and high resolution audio capabilities. Furthermore, the device from pTron provides an HD dual mic setup for calls.
In terms of battery support, its charging case can boast 400mAh whereas the earbuds come with a 40mAh battery each. These TWS earbuds are claimed to last up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge and take 1.5 hours to charge completely. For charging, it comes with a USB-C port.
These earbuds from pTron feature Bluetooth version 5.3 and have a 10m range. Additionally, they are claimed to have a low latency of 50ms.
Speaking at the launch, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of pTron said, “The brand pTron has become synonymous with innovative products that everyone can afford. We launched our first true wireless almost three years ago and have been perfecting our truly wireless ever since. The Basspods P481 with insane playtime and outstanding call capabilities offers an unmatched true wireless experience."