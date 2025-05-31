Subscribe

Pump up your parties with these 10 bestselling party speakers from Sony, Marshall, JBL and more

Get the party started with our roundup of the bestselling party speakers. From booming bass to dazzling lights, these top-rated options bring powerful sound and serious vibes to any celebration.

Amit Rahi
Published31 May 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Grab a best selling party speaker for all your house parties
Grab a best selling party speaker for all your house parties

A great party demands more than just good company, it requires a sound system that delivers powerful audio, dynamic range, and a vibrant atmosphere. With so many options on the market, choosing the right party speaker can be a challenge, especially when quality and performance are non-negotiable.

Our PicksBest overallHighest sound outputCompact and powerfulBudget friendlyPowerful bassValue for moneyFAQs

Our Picks

To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of bestselling party speakers that stand out for their reliability, sound clarity, and user-friendly features. Whether you're planning an indoor gathering or an outdoor celebration, these speakers are designed to impress and ensure your event sounds as good as it feels.

The JBL Partybox 110 is a powerful, portable party speaker that delivers 160W of JBL Pro Sound, making it ideal for medium-sized gatherings. Its dynamic light show syncs with the beat, creating an immersive audiovisual experience. Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours, and the speaker is IPX4 splashproof for outdoor use. With mic and guitar inputs, it’s perfect for karaoke or live performances.

The PartyBox App allows easy customisation of lights and EQ. The speaker is designed for portability and durability, with robust sound that stays clear even at high volumes. While it’s not the loudest or biggest, it offers great value for its size and features.

Specifications

Output
160W
Battery
Up to 12 hours
Water resistance
IPX4
Connectivity
Bluetooth, mic/guitar inputs
Special features
Dynamic light show, PartyBox App, built-in powerbank

Reason to buy

Strong, clear sound for its size

Dynamic light show and app control

Reason to avoid

Battery life could be longer for all-night parties

Not the most portable in its class

Click here to buy

JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its punchy bass, strong build, long battery, and portability—great for small rooms and worth the price.

Why choose this product?

Excellent sound, sturdy design, long playtime, and eye-catching visuals make it ideal for everyday use.

The JBL Partybox 320 stands out with its 240W output, AI Sound Boost, and futuristic light show. It features two 6.5” woofers and 25mm dome tweeters for deep bass and crisp highs. The telescopic handle and robust wheels make transport easy, while up to 18 hours of playtime (with replaceable battery) keeps the party going.

Dual mic and guitar inputs, karaoke EQ, and the PartyBox App for effects and EQ adjustments make it a versatile choice. The speaker is ideal for large spaces and events, with immersive sound and visuals.

Specifications

Output
240W
Battery
Up to 18 hours
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual mic,/guitar inputs
Special features
AI Sound Boost, light show, app control, telescopic handle/wheels
Drivers
2x 6.5" woofers, 2x 25mm tweeters

Reason to buy

Huge sound and deep bass

Long battery with fast charging

Reason to avoid

Large and heavy

Water resistance is not detailed

Click here to buy

JBL Partybox 320, Portable Bluetooth 240W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Telescopic Handle & Wheels, Dual Guitar & Mic Inputs (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its thumping bass, strong build, and lighting; great for parties, though a bit heavy and pricey for some.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gatherings, with loud sound, durable design, and long battery—perfect if you don’t mind the weight.

The Marshall Tufton offers a unique blend of style and sound, with multi-directional audio from its 3-way design and rear-facing driver. It delivers up to 20+ hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IPX2 water-resistant rating. The guitar-inspired carry strap adds to its portability.

It’s perfect for those who want premium sound and design, though it’s not as loud or feature-rich as dedicated party speakers.

Specifications

Drivers
Multi-directional 3-way (details not fully specified)
Output
40W
Battery
Up to 20+ hours
Water resistance
IPX2
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0

Reason to buy

Premium design and sound

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Lower output than party-focused speakers

Limited party features

Click here to buy

Marshall Tufton 80 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black & Brass)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the mind-blowing sound, great battery, and sturdy build—excellent for acoustic rock, pop, and DJ music.

Why choose this product?

Delivers rich sound across genres, solid build, and good battery—worth every penny for music lovers.

The AKAI UltraBoom-80 is a versatile 80W party speaker designed for home theater, karaoke, and events. It delivers powerful bass and clear audio, filling rooms with immersive sound. Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, and FM radio make it highly adaptable to various setups.

Equipped with a wireless microphone and multi-color LED lights, it transforms any gathering into a lively karaoke party. The remote control and surround sound capabilities enhance user convenience and audio experience, making it a great all-in-one entertainment system.

Specifications

Drivers
Dual full-range (details not fully specified)
Output
80W
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, FM, mic input
Special features
LED lights, karaoke, remote control

Reason to buy

Versatile connectivity

LED lights and karaoke features

Reason to avoid

Not battery-powered

Output lower than larger party speakers

Click here to buy

AKAI UltraBoom-80 Bluetooth Party Speaker with Mic, 80 Watts High Bass, LED Lights, Home Theater Music System, Karaoke MIC Speaker, HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, FM, Remote, Surround Sound for TV & Events

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like it for parties and value, but report mixed sound, poor mic, Bluetooth issues, and inconsistent build quality.

Why choose this product?

Affordable party speaker, but expect varied sound quality and possible mic or Bluetooth issues.

Sony’s SRS-XV900 is a robust party speaker offering omnidirectional sound and light that fills every corner of the room. Its X-Balanced speaker units deliver powerful, distortion-free audio with clarity and punch. The speaker supports up to 25 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music for long parties.

Additional features include a TV sound booster for enhanced audiovisual content and quick charge capability. Its large size, combined with multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and optical inputs, makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor events.

Specifications

Drivers
X-Balanced (details not fully specified)
Output
100 Watts
Battery
Up to 25 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, RCA, optical
Special features
Omnidirectional sound/light, TV sound booster, quick charge

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Omni sound and light

Reason to avoid

Heavy and bulky

Water resistance not specified

Click here to buy

Sony SRS-XV900 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker with 25 Hour-Battery, Built in Handle and Wheels (Omni Directional Sound and Light, USB, BT)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise loud sound, deep bass, great design, and battery life. Some dislike Sony's app and high price.

Why choose this product?

Impressive sound and lighting effects, excellent for indoor parties. Worth it if on discount; app needs improvement.

The Sony SRS-XV500 is a compact yet powerful party speaker with 55W output and rich bass thanks to its X-Balanced speaker design. It offers up to 25 hours of battery life and quick charging for extended use. The IPX4 splashproof rating makes it suitable for outdoor parties and poolside fun.

Ambient lighting synced with music enhances the party atmosphere, while mic and guitar inputs enable karaoke and live performances. Integration with the Sony Music Center app allows users to customize sound and lighting, making it a versatile choice for small to medium gatherings.

Specifications

Drivers
X-Balanced (details not fully specified)
Output
55W
Battery
Up to 25 hours
Water resistance
IPX4
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, mic/guitar inputs
Special features
Ambient lighting, quick charge, app control

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Splashproof design

Reason to avoid

Lower output than larger models

Limited bass compared to bigger speakers

Click here to buy

Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker | IPX4 Splash-Proof | 25 Hrs Battery | Mega Bass | Built-in Power Bank | Ambient Lights | Guitar & MIC- 2024 Model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise clear sound and strong build, noting voice booms with spotless clarity.

Why choose this product?

Great audio clarity and solid construction make it ideal for music lovers and events.

The Boat Partypal 390/400 delivers 160W of booming boAt Signature Sound, designed to energize parties with crisp audio and vibrant flame LED lights. It offers up to 6 hours of continuous playback, suitable for smaller gatherings or short events. Multiple EQ modes allow users to tailor sound to their preferences.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and dual mic inputs for karaoke duets. The TWS mode lets you wirelessly connect two speakers for a wider soundstage. Its guitar input and bass/treble controls add versatility, making it a fun and affordable party companion.

Specifications

Drivers
Dual full-range (details not fully specified)
Output
160W
Battery
Up to 6 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, 2 mic inputs, guitar input
Special features
Flame LEDs, EQ modes, TWS mode

Reason to buy

Loud, energetic sound

Dynamic lighting

Reason to avoid

Short battery life

Not waterproof

Click here to buy

Boat Partypal 390/400 Speaker with 160 W Boat Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Mics Input, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like sound, lights, and party use; battery, mic, and Bluetooth receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Great for house parties with strong sound and looks, though battery and mic may vary.

The Zebronics Roxor 100 is a 100W party speaker equipped with Dolby Audio and multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX. It features wireless UHF mic support and karaoke functionality, making it ideal for lively gatherings and events.

Its rechargeable battery lasts up to 5 hours at moderate volume, complemented by dazzling RGB LED lights that sync to the music. The TWS feature allows pairing with another Roxor speaker for enhanced stereo sound. Remote control and sound customization options add convenience and flexibility.

Specifications

Drivers
2x 13.33cm full-range
Output
100W
Battery
Up to 5 hours (at 50% volume)
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX, wireless mic
Special features
Dolby Audio, TWS, LED lights, recording

Reason to buy

Dolby Audio support

Good for karaoke

Reason to avoid

Short battery life

Not waterproof

Click here to buy

Zebronics Roxor 100W Multi-Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX in-Out Speaker with Dolby Audio, Wireless UHF MIC, and Karaoke, TWS, LED Lights, and Recording Function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the clear bass and value; build, battery, and mic get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Good sound and bass, but battery and mic reliability vary among users.

Philips TAX5206 is a powerful 160W party speaker featuring dual 8 inch

woofers and 2.5” tweeters for deep bass and crystal-clear sound. It offers up to 14 hours of battery life, making it suitable for day-long celebrations. Dynamic party lights synced to music create an engaging atmosphere.

The speaker supports Bluetooth and wired audio inputs, with mic and guitar inputs for karaoke. Its trolley design with wheels ensures easy portability. The rotary knobs for mic, guitar, echo, treble, and bass adjustments provide hands-on control for customizing your party sound.

Specifications

Drivers
2x 8” woofers, 2x 2.5” tweeters
Output
160W
Battery
Up to 14 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth, audio-in, mic/guitar inputs
Special features
Party lights, trolley with wheels

Reason to buy

Powerful sound and long battery

Dynamic lighting

Reason to avoid

Conflicting output specs

Not waterproof

Click here to buy

PHILIPS Party Speaker TAX5206, 160W Output, 14 hrs Playtime, 2X 8 Woofer & 2 x 2.5 Tweeter, Guitar & Mic Input, Party Lights, Trolley with Wheels (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the speaker’s build quality, size, and battery life, but opinions on sound quality vary, with some finding it good and others a bit low.

Why choose this product?

Great for small to medium parties with solid battery life and sturdy build, though sound volume may not satisfy everyone.

The GOVO Goloud 900 is a high-energy party speaker delivering 200W of immersive sound with deep bass and clear highs. It features vibrant flame LED lights with adjustable brightness to set the perfect party mood. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB connectivity for versatile streaming.

With up to 6 hours of battery life, dual mic inputs for karaoke duets, and customizable EQ modes, it’s designed to keep the energy high at any event. TWS mode allows pairing with another speaker for a bigger soundstage, making it a solid choice for lively parties.

Specifications

Drivers
Dual full-range
Output
200W
Battery
Up to 6 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, 2 mic inputs
Special features
Flame LEDs, EQ modes, TWS mode

Reason to buy

High output for energetic sound

Dynamic lighting

Reason to avoid

Short battery life

Not waterproof

Click here to buy

GOVO Newly Launched Goloud 900 l 200W Party Speaker with Wireless Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, 2 - Mic Input, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port (Premium Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker’s design and value for money, but opinions on sound and build quality vary, with some calling it excellent and others cheap.

Why choose this product?

Attractive design with good value, suitable for casual use, though sound and build quality may not meet all expectations.

Factors to consider when buying a party speaker

  • Sound Quality: Look for speakers with clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass to ensure a balanced and powerful sound experience.
  • Battery Life: Opt for models with long-lasting battery performance, especially for outdoor or extended events.
  • Portability: Consider the size and weight if you plan to move the speaker around frequently or use it in different locations.
  • Connectivity Options: Ensure compatibility with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and other inputs for flexible device pairing.
  • Durability: Choose a speaker with sturdy build quality, and preferably water or dust resistance, for reliable use in various environments.

Why are Bluetooth capabilities important in best selling party speakers?

Bluetooth capabilities allow for wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, or laptops, offering convenience and flexibility. This feature is essential for modern users who want to control playlists remotely without dealing with cables or complex setups.

Are best selling party speakers suitable for outdoor use?

Many top-selling party speakers are designed for outdoor use, offering water resistance, rugged builds, and extended battery life. However, it’s important to check specific IP ratings and product specifications to ensure suitability for different outdoor environments.

How do best selling party speakers compare to premium audio systems?

While premium audio systems may offer superior fidelity and customisation, best selling party speakers strike a balance between quality, price, and portability. They’re tailored for casual events, prioritising loud, clear audio and user-friendly features over studio-grade performance.

Top 3 features of bestselling party speakers

Best selling party speakersOutput PowerBattery LifeNotable Features
JBL Partybox 110160WUp to 12 hoursLight show, mic/guitar, app
JBL Partybox 320240WUp to 18 hoursAI Sound Boost, wheels, app
Marshall Tufton40W (RMS)Up to 20+ hoursMulti-directional, premium
AKAI UltraBoom-8080WNot specifiedLED lights, HDMI ARC, karaoke
Sony SRS-XV900100WUp to 25 hoursOmni sound/light, TV booster
Sony SRS-XV50055WUp to 25 hoursAmbient lights, karaoke
Boat Partypal 390/400160WUp to 6 hoursFlame LEDs, TWS, karaoke
Zebronics Roxor 100100WUp to 5 hoursDolby Audio, LED, TWS
Philips Party Speaker TAX5206160WUp to 14 hoursParty lights, trolley, karaoke
GOVO Goloud 900200WUp to 6 hoursFlame LEDs, EQ, TWS

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
FAQs

Can I connect multiple party speakers together?

Yes, many models support wireless pairing or party chain modes to link multiple speakers for a louder, fuller sound.

Do party speakers have built-in lights?

Some best selling models include LED lighting effects that sync with the music to enhance the party atmosphere.

Are party speakers compatible with all devices?

Most modern party speakers support Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connections, making them compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

How long do party speaker batteries last?

Battery life varies by model but can range from 6 to 24 hours, depending on usage and volume levels.

Can I use a party speaker for karaoke?

Yes, several popular party speakers include microphone inputs and karaoke modes, perfect for sing-along sessions.

