Pump up your parties with these 10 bestselling party speakers from Sony, Marshall, JBL and more

A great party demands more than just good company, it requires a sound system that delivers powerful audio, dynamic range, and a vibrant atmosphere. With so many options on the market, choosing the right party speaker can be a challenge, especially when quality and performance are non-negotiable.

To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of bestselling party speakers that stand out for their reliability, sound clarity, and user-friendly features. Whether you're planning an indoor gathering or an outdoor celebration, these speakers are designed to impress and ensure your event sounds as good as it feels.

The JBL Partybox 110 is a powerful, portable party speaker that delivers 160W of JBL Pro Sound, making it ideal for medium-sized gatherings. Its dynamic light show syncs with the beat, creating an immersive audiovisual experience. Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours, and the speaker is IPX4 splashproof for outdoor use. With mic and guitar inputs, it’s perfect for karaoke or live performances.

The PartyBox App allows easy customisation of lights and EQ. The speaker is designed for portability and durability, with robust sound that stays clear even at high volumes. While it’s not the loudest or biggest, it offers great value for its size and features.

Specifications Output 160W Battery Up to 12 hours Water resistance IPX4 Connectivity Bluetooth, mic/guitar inputs Special features Dynamic light show, PartyBox App, built-in powerbank Reason to buy Strong, clear sound for its size Dynamic light show and app control Reason to avoid Battery life could be longer for all-night parties Not the most portable in its class

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its punchy bass, strong build, long battery, and portability—great for small rooms and worth the price.

Why choose this product?

Excellent sound, sturdy design, long playtime, and eye-catching visuals make it ideal for everyday use.

The JBL Partybox 320 stands out with its 240W output, AI Sound Boost, and futuristic light show. It features two 6.5” woofers and 25mm dome tweeters for deep bass and crisp highs. The telescopic handle and robust wheels make transport easy, while up to 18 hours of playtime (with replaceable battery) keeps the party going.

Dual mic and guitar inputs, karaoke EQ, and the PartyBox App for effects and EQ adjustments make it a versatile choice. The speaker is ideal for large spaces and events, with immersive sound and visuals.

Specifications Output 240W Battery Up to 18 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual mic,/guitar inputs Special features AI Sound Boost, light show, app control, telescopic handle/wheels Drivers 2x 6.5" woofers, 2x 25mm tweeters Reason to buy Huge sound and deep bass Long battery with fast charging Reason to avoid Large and heavy Water resistance is not detailed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its thumping bass, strong build, and lighting; great for parties, though a bit heavy and pricey for some.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gatherings, with loud sound, durable design, and long battery—perfect if you don’t mind the weight.

The Marshall Tufton offers a unique blend of style and sound, with multi-directional audio from its 3-way design and rear-facing driver. It delivers up to 20+ hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IPX2 water-resistant rating. The guitar-inspired carry strap adds to its portability.

It’s perfect for those who want premium sound and design, though it’s not as loud or feature-rich as dedicated party speakers.

Specifications Drivers Multi-directional 3-way (details not fully specified) Output 40W Battery Up to 20+ hours Water resistance IPX2 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Reason to buy Premium design and sound Long battery life Reason to avoid Lower output than party-focused speakers Limited party features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the mind-blowing sound, great battery, and sturdy build—excellent for acoustic rock, pop, and DJ music.

Why choose this product?

Delivers rich sound across genres, solid build, and good battery—worth every penny for music lovers.

The AKAI UltraBoom-80 is a versatile 80W party speaker designed for home theater, karaoke, and events. It delivers powerful bass and clear audio, filling rooms with immersive sound. Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, and FM radio make it highly adaptable to various setups.

Equipped with a wireless microphone and multi-color LED lights, it transforms any gathering into a lively karaoke party. The remote control and surround sound capabilities enhance user convenience and audio experience, making it a great all-in-one entertainment system.

Specifications Drivers Dual full-range (details not fully specified) Output 80W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, FM, mic input Special features LED lights, karaoke, remote control Reason to buy Versatile connectivity LED lights and karaoke features Reason to avoid Not battery-powered Output lower than larger party speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like it for parties and value, but report mixed sound, poor mic, Bluetooth issues, and inconsistent build quality.

Why choose this product?

Affordable party speaker, but expect varied sound quality and possible mic or Bluetooth issues.

Sony’s SRS-XV900 is a robust party speaker offering omnidirectional sound and light that fills every corner of the room. Its X-Balanced speaker units deliver powerful, distortion-free audio with clarity and punch. The speaker supports up to 25 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music for long parties.

Additional features include a TV sound booster for enhanced audiovisual content and quick charge capability. Its large size, combined with multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and optical inputs, makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor events.

Specifications Drivers X-Balanced (details not fully specified) Output 100 Watts Battery Up to 25 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, RCA, optical Special features Omnidirectional sound/light, TV sound booster, quick charge Reason to buy Long battery life Omni sound and light Reason to avoid Heavy and bulky Water resistance not specified

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise loud sound, deep bass, great design, and battery life. Some dislike Sony's app and high price.

Why choose this product?

Impressive sound and lighting effects, excellent for indoor parties. Worth it if on discount; app needs improvement.

The Sony SRS-XV500 is a compact yet powerful party speaker with 55W output and rich bass thanks to its X-Balanced speaker design. It offers up to 25 hours of battery life and quick charging for extended use. The IPX4 splashproof rating makes it suitable for outdoor parties and poolside fun.

Ambient lighting synced with music enhances the party atmosphere, while mic and guitar inputs enable karaoke and live performances. Integration with the Sony Music Center app allows users to customize sound and lighting, making it a versatile choice for small to medium gatherings.

Specifications Drivers X-Balanced (details not fully specified) Output 55W Battery Up to 25 hours Water resistance IPX4 Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, mic/guitar inputs Special features Ambient lighting, quick charge, app control Reason to buy Long battery life Splashproof design Reason to avoid Lower output than larger models Limited bass compared to bigger speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise clear sound and strong build, noting voice booms with spotless clarity.

Why choose this product?

Great audio clarity and solid construction make it ideal for music lovers and events.

The Boat Partypal 390/400 delivers 160W of booming boAt Signature Sound, designed to energize parties with crisp audio and vibrant flame LED lights. It offers up to 6 hours of continuous playback, suitable for smaller gatherings or short events. Multiple EQ modes allow users to tailor sound to their preferences.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and dual mic inputs for karaoke duets. The TWS mode lets you wirelessly connect two speakers for a wider soundstage. Its guitar input and bass/treble controls add versatility, making it a fun and affordable party companion.

Specifications Drivers Dual full-range (details not fully specified) Output 160W Battery Up to 6 hours Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, 2 mic inputs, guitar input Special features Flame LEDs, EQ modes, TWS mode Reason to buy Loud, energetic sound Dynamic lighting Reason to avoid Short battery life Not waterproof

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like sound, lights, and party use; battery, mic, and Bluetooth receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Great for house parties with strong sound and looks, though battery and mic may vary.

The Zebronics Roxor 100 is a 100W party speaker equipped with Dolby Audio and multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX. It features wireless UHF mic support and karaoke functionality, making it ideal for lively gatherings and events.

Its rechargeable battery lasts up to 5 hours at moderate volume, complemented by dazzling RGB LED lights that sync to the music. The TWS feature allows pairing with another Roxor speaker for enhanced stereo sound. Remote control and sound customization options add convenience and flexibility.

Specifications Drivers 2x 13.33cm full-range Output 100W Battery Up to 5 hours (at 50% volume) Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX, wireless mic Special features Dolby Audio, TWS, LED lights, recording Reason to buy Dolby Audio support Good for karaoke Reason to avoid Short battery life Not waterproof

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the clear bass and value; build, battery, and mic get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Good sound and bass, but battery and mic reliability vary among users.

Philips TAX5206 is a powerful 160W party speaker featuring dual 8 inch

woofers and 2.5” tweeters for deep bass and crystal-clear sound. It offers up to 14 hours of battery life, making it suitable for day-long celebrations. Dynamic party lights synced to music create an engaging atmosphere.

The speaker supports Bluetooth and wired audio inputs, with mic and guitar inputs for karaoke. Its trolley design with wheels ensures easy portability. The rotary knobs for mic, guitar, echo, treble, and bass adjustments provide hands-on control for customizing your party sound.

Specifications Drivers 2x 8" woofers, 2x 2.5" tweeters Output 160W Battery Up to 14 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, audio-in, mic/guitar inputs Special features Party lights, trolley with wheels Reason to buy Powerful sound and long battery Dynamic lighting Reason to avoid Conflicting output specs Not waterproof

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the speaker’s build quality, size, and battery life, but opinions on sound quality vary, with some finding it good and others a bit low.

Why choose this product?

Great for small to medium parties with solid battery life and sturdy build, though sound volume may not satisfy everyone.

The GOVO Goloud 900 is a high-energy party speaker delivering 200W of immersive sound with deep bass and clear highs. It features vibrant flame LED lights with adjustable brightness to set the perfect party mood. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB connectivity for versatile streaming.

With up to 6 hours of battery life, dual mic inputs for karaoke duets, and customizable EQ modes, it’s designed to keep the energy high at any event. TWS mode allows pairing with another speaker for a bigger soundstage, making it a solid choice for lively parties.

Specifications Drivers Dual full-range Output 200W Battery Up to 6 hours Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, 2 mic inputs Special features Flame LEDs, EQ modes, TWS mode Reason to buy High output for energetic sound Dynamic lighting Reason to avoid Short battery life Not waterproof

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker’s design and value for money, but opinions on sound and build quality vary, with some calling it excellent and others cheap.

Why choose this product?

Attractive design with good value, suitable for casual use, though sound and build quality may not meet all expectations.

Factors to consider when buying a party speaker Sound Quality: Look for speakers with clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass to ensure a balanced and powerful sound experience.

Battery Life: Opt for models with long-lasting battery performance, especially for outdoor or extended events.

Portability: Consider the size and weight if you plan to move the speaker around frequently or use it in different locations.

Connectivity Options: Ensure compatibility with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and other inputs for flexible device pairing.

Durability: Choose a speaker with sturdy build quality, and preferably water or dust resistance, for reliable use in various environments. Why are Bluetooth capabilities important in best selling party speakers? Bluetooth capabilities allow for wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, or laptops, offering convenience and flexibility. This feature is essential for modern users who want to control playlists remotely without dealing with cables or complex setups.

Are best selling party speakers suitable for outdoor use? Many top-selling party speakers are designed for outdoor use, offering water resistance, rugged builds, and extended battery life. However, it’s important to check specific IP ratings and product specifications to ensure suitability for different outdoor environments.

How do best selling party speakers compare to premium audio systems? While premium audio systems may offer superior fidelity and customisation, best selling party speakers strike a balance between quality, price, and portability. They’re tailored for casual events, prioritising loud, clear audio and user-friendly features over studio-grade performance.

Top 3 features of bestselling party speakers

Best selling party speakers Output Power Battery Life Notable Features JBL Partybox 110 160W Up to 12 hours Light show, mic/guitar, app JBL Partybox 320 240W Up to 18 hours AI Sound Boost, wheels, app Marshall Tufton 40W (RMS) Up to 20+ hours Multi-directional, premium AKAI UltraBoom-80 80W Not specified LED lights, HDMI ARC, karaoke Sony SRS-XV900 100W Up to 25 hours Omni sound/light, TV booster Sony SRS-XV500 55W Up to 25 hours Ambient lights, karaoke Boat Partypal 390/400 160W Up to 6 hours Flame LEDs, TWS, karaoke Zebronics Roxor 100 100W Up to 5 hours Dolby Audio, LED, TWS Philips Party Speaker TAX5206 160W Up to 14 hours Party lights, trolley, karaoke GOVO Goloud 900 200W Up to 6 hours Flame LEDs, EQ, TWS

