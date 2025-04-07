Pure water, pure savings: Get over 50% off on the best water purifiers from top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |BlackView Details
₹11,999
View Details
₹11,999
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | BlackView Details
₹17,999
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details
₹9,999
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal WaterView Details
₹14,499
Want water that's genuinely clean and tastes fantastic? Right now, you can get exactly that and save. Top-quality water purifiers from trusted names like Aquaguard, Kent, Native by Urban Company, AO Smith, and Livpure are currently available with significant price reductions.
Say goodbye to concerns about water quality and hello to refreshing, healthy hydration. If you're looking for Amazon deals to invest in your family's well-being without overspending, this is the moment. Discover various purifier styles to suit your needs and budget. Don't let this opportunity for pristine water pass you by. Have a look – your health will appreciate it.
Top offers for you:
Give your family the benefit of truly pure water with exceptional savings on Aquaguard purifiers. Select models are currently available at discounts exceeding 50%. Aquaguard is a well-regarded name for providing reliable water purification for homes. Explore the current Amazon deals and discover a quality purifier to ensure healthy drinking water for your loved ones, all while enjoying significant cost savings. It's a smart investment in your family's health.
Best deals for you:
Looking for a steal on clean water? PureIt purifiers are going for over half their usual price right now. Seriously. If you want some of the best water purifiers out there without shelling out a fortune, these Amazon deals are worth a look. Get pure, healthy water for your family with these seriously discounted water purifiers. It's a smart way to ensure quality without the big spend.
Best deals for you:
Thirsty for a bargain on top-notch water? AO Smith purifiers are currently going for over half their usual price! These aren't just any water purifiers; we're talking about a trusted brand now available at incredible Amazon deals. If you're after seriously discounted water purifiers to ensure your family drinks the best, now's the time to look. Get that AO Smith quality for way less than you'd expect.
Best deals for you:
Consider investing in your family's health with a Kent water purifier, now available with discounts exceeding 40% on select models. These top-rated water purifiers ensure you get clean, safe drinking water right in your home. Explore the Amazon deals today and bring home a trusted brand at a significantly reduced price. Enjoy pure water and peace of mind without overspending.
Best deals for you:
Ensure your family's access to truly pure water with significant savings on select Livpure water purifiers. Right now, you can find discounts exceeding 40% on these trusted appliances. Livpure is a recognised name in water filtration, offering technology designed for healthy hydration. Explore the current Amazon deals to discover substantial price reductions on a model that fits your household needs. It's a smart way to invest in your family's well-being without overspending.
Best deals for you:
Right now, you can secure 50% off or more on a selection of water purifiers designed for your well-being. This is your chance to bring home reliable water purification from trusted brands like Native by Urban Company, Havells, and V-Guard at significantly reduced prices. Don't compromise on the quality of your drinking water. Explore the current offers and make a smart choice for a healthier home.
Best deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Best water purifier for home in March 2025: Top 10 picks for safe, pure, and healthy drinking water every day
Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals
Best water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 latest choices for clean drinking water for daily drinking and cooking needs
Best water purifiers under ₹5000: Top 10 picks for safe, clean drinking water with RO, UV, UF, and TDS control features
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.