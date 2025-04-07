Pure water, pure savings: Get over 50% off on the best water purifiers from top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, and more

|Product
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
AO Smith X5 Under The Counter/Sink Water Purifier for home with copper | 6-stage Purification | Compact Purifier with high-speed purification
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life Tracking | Water intake Tracker | Service Alert | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)
Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black
Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)
Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water
AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home
AO Smith Proplanet P3, Alkaline Mintech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Saves upto 60% Water, Indias 1st 5-star rated Water Purifier, Black
AO Smith Water Purifier Proplanet P6 Black, Pack of 1
AO Smith Z2 Plus Green Ro Under The Counter RO+MIN-TECH Black 5 Litre Water Purifier
KENT Super Plus RO Water Purifier | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White
KENT Pearl RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Detachable Tank | Zero Water Wastage | White
KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White
KENT Maxx Alkaline-B | Smart Alkaline Technology | Multiple Purification Process UV + UF | Detachable Washable Tank | Filter Change Alarm | 7L Storage Capacity | Black
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White
KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter
Livpure Sereno-SS 8-Stage RO + UV + UF + Minerals + Copper, 5.5 L Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier I No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included I (TDS <1500 PPM) I Black
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|
Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr |
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)
Livpure Zinger copper RO saves 87% Water (HR Tech), RO+In Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser, 6.5 L Tank, 15 LPH Water Purifier for home, (White).
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+Mineraliser+, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (Grey) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Dark Grey)
Livpure Bolt+Copper+RO+UF+Mineraliser, 80% Water Savings, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home (Blue) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water
Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier (Silver & Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc, 8 Stage Purification, 7.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)
V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral 8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 & Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, 6.5 Litre Blue Black
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black
Want water that's genuinely clean and tastes fantastic? Right now, you can get exactly that and save. Top-quality water purifiers from trusted names like Aquaguard, Kent, Native by Urban Company, AO Smith, and Livpure are currently available with significant price reductions.
Say goodbye to concerns about water quality and hello to refreshing, healthy hydration. If you're looking for Amazon deals to invest in your family's well-being without overspending, this is the moment. Discover various purifier styles to suit your needs and budget. Don't let this opportunity for pristine water pass you by. Have a look – your health will appreciate it.
Top offers for you:
Give your family the benefit of truly pure water with exceptional savings on Aquaguard purifiers. Select models are currently available at discounts exceeding 50%. Aquaguard is a well-regarded name for providing reliable water purification for homes. Explore the current Amazon deals and discover a quality purifier to ensure healthy drinking water for your loved ones, all while enjoying significant cost savings. It's a smart investment in your family's health.
Best deals for you:
Looking for a steal on clean water? PureIt purifiers are going for over half their usual price right now. Seriously. If you want some of the best water purifiers out there without shelling out a fortune, these Amazon deals are worth a look. Get pure, healthy water for your family with these seriously discounted water purifiers. It's a smart way to ensure quality without the big spend.
Best deals for you:
Thirsty for a bargain on top-notch water? AO Smith purifiers are currently going for over half their usual price! These aren't just any water purifiers; we're talking about a trusted brand now available at incredible Amazon deals. If you're after seriously discounted water purifiers to ensure your family drinks the best, now's the time to look. Get that AO Smith quality for way less than you'd expect.
Best deals for you:
Consider investing in your family's health with a Kent water purifier, now available with discounts exceeding 40% on select models. These top-rated water purifiers ensure you get clean, safe drinking water right in your home. Explore the Amazon deals today and bring home a trusted brand at a significantly reduced price. Enjoy pure water and peace of mind without overspending.
Best deals for you:
Ensure your family's access to truly pure water with significant savings on select Livpure water purifiers. Right now, you can find discounts exceeding 40% on these trusted appliances. Livpure is a recognised name in water filtration, offering technology designed for healthy hydration. Explore the current Amazon deals to discover substantial price reductions on a model that fits your household needs. It's a smart way to invest in your family's well-being without overspending.
Best deals for you:
Right now, you can secure 50% off or more on a selection of water purifiers designed for your well-being. This is your chance to bring home reliable water purification from trusted brands like Native by Urban Company, Havells, and V-Guard at significantly reduced prices. Don't compromise on the quality of your drinking water. Explore the current offers and make a smart choice for a healthier home.
Best deals for you:
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What type of water purifier is generally recommended?
RO purifiers are often suggested due to their ability to remove a wide range of impurities, ensuring safer drinking water.
Where can I purchase water purifiers?
You can find them at major electronic stores, home appliance retailers, and popular online shopping websites.
What factors should I consider besides price?
Evaluate the purifier’s capacity, filtration stages (RO, UV, UF), brand reliability, and the cost of future filter replacements.
Is regular maintenance crucial for water purifiers?
Yes, consistent maintenance and timely filter changes are vital for the purifier to function effectively and provide clean drinking water.
Do all water purifiers require electricity?
RO and UV purifiers typically need electricity, while gravity-based and some UF models can operate without it.