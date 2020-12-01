Qualcomm announces flagship Snapdragon 888 chip with integrated 5G modem

The company had earlier announced a partnership with Indian telco, Reliance Jio, to power 5G networks based on OpenRAN technology. The new chip will likely support the same, and should be seen on most flagship-class smartphones in India next year. Chinese smartphone maker Realme has already announced plans to be one of the first to use the chipset. Realme said the Snapdragon 888 will be used on a phone that’s codenamed “Race" right now.