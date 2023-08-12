Raksha Bandhan 2023 gift ideas: Smartwatches, wireless earbuds and other gadgets you can buy

With Raksha Bandhan drawing near, the perfect opportunity arises for us to come together and celebrate with our siblings. To ensure that your Raksha Bandhan festivities are brimming with delight, we have carefully curated a selection of extraordinary offerings that pledge to enhance the happiness and foster memories that will be cherished in the years ahead. Get ready to welcome an unforgettable Raksha Bandhan as you present these exciting gifts to your sibling.

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial

The smartwatch can be purchased at ₹3,499 on Amazon India website. It is equipped with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and features over 100 watch faces. The device is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 4 days. The smartwatch boasts of features such as Bluetooth calling, SpO2 tracking and cycle tracking.

Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker

Echo Dot smart speakers are currently offered on Amazon for a limited-time deal of just ₹2,749 onwards. The 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker comes with the ability to be operated by voice commands and equipped with Alexa's bilingual capabilities. The Echo Dot is equipped with an improved bass performance and versatile features, such as voice-controlled smart appliances, automatic lighting, and personal assistance.

Syska Hair Straightener

The Syska Hair Straightener on Amazon at al price tag of ₹898. Syska Hair Straightener is an ideal gift that adds elegance and grace. Its sleek design and advanced technology make it a must-have for pampering and styling. The device features high-quality ceramic plates and is said to effortlessly transform unruly hair into silky, straight locks or lively curls. The Syska Hair Straightener offers user-friendly features such as quick heating and adjustable temperature settings.

Govo GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds

The Govo GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds are priced at ₹4,599. The earbuds offer a dynamic 13mm driver and is backed by a 470mAh battery. In terms of battery life, the device is said to offer 52-hour playback time. There is a quad mic environmental noise cancellation to ensure crystal-clear in-game communications and clarity.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit

Philips Multi Grooming Kit is a 9-in-1 all-in-one trimmer. The kit includes 7 impact-resistant combs: 2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9, 12, 16 mm), and 1 body comb (3 mm). The trimmer boasts a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge, providing cordless convenience. It is priced at ₹1,995.

Govo GoSurround 200 Soundbar

Govo GoSurround 200 Soundbar comes with an integrated subwoofer to create a captivating sound experience. For siblings who find comfort in melodies, the soundbar resonates deeply, infusing each note with emotions that touch the soul. The soundbar can be purchased at ₹1,199.