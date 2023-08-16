Raksha Bandhan is approaching, and if you are seeking to pleasantly surprise your sibling with an impressive gift, you have landed on the right list. The festival dedicated to celebrating the sibling bond is undeniably special, and so should be your chosen gift. What more fitting approach to a cool and unique gift than by exploring the realm of technology! This is the second curation from Livemint, for Raksha Bandhan gift items you can present to your sibling this year. You can also check out our previous curation here .

From a kindle to a cool portable bluetooth speaker, these products are sure to delight your sibling available on Amazon.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) variant comes at a price of ₹14,999 and is available on Amazon. Customers can avail a no cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000. It features a 6.8" display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is priced at ₹1,799. It offers 12W RMS stereo sounds, comes with 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and gets IPX4 certification.

Oppo A78 5G smartphone

The Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) variant is up for grabs at ₹18,999. Customers can avail a flat ₹1899 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card transaction. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charger and comes with a 50MP AI camera. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch display and supports 90 Hz refresh rate.

Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch

This Bluetooth calling smartwatch is priced at ₹1,699. It sports a 1.85-inch display, offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, and comes with 100 sports modes.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless earbuds

This device comes at a price of ₹2,999. It features up to 25dB ANC, gets 12.4mm drivers and provides up to 36 hours of playtime with case on a single charge. The device gets IP55 rating.