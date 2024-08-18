Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 5 smartphones to gift your sibling under ₹20,000
Raksha Bandhan 2024: With the festival of Rakhi fast approaching us, the first thing on everyone's mind is to look for a gift for your sibling. And to solve for that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones that you can gift your sibling this festive season. Understanding that the need of each user can be different we have looked to include different options that cater to variety of people.