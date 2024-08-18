Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 5 smartphones to gift your sibling under ₹20,000

Raksha Bandhan 2024: With the festival of Rakhi fast approaching us, the first thing on everyone's mind is to look for a gift for your sibling. And to solve for that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones that you can gift your sibling this festive season. Understanding that the need of each user can be different we have looked to include different options that cater to variety of people.

Top 5 phones to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan:

1) CMF Phone 1:

CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14. Nothing promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches with the latest device.

For optics, there is a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary portrait lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP shooter in front of the camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera can shoot a maximum of 1080p videos at 30fps while the rear camera is capable of capturing 4k videos at 30fps.

The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The CMF Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

2) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

3) iQOO Z9:

Priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM varaint, the iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It has an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes and suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

4) Vivo T3:

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

5) Motorola G85:

Moto G85 5G boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display, offering a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front, with the option of vegan leather or plastic for the back cover.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, built on a 6nm process, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU to manage graphic-intensive tasks. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Software-wise, it runs on the Android 14 operating system, enhanced by Motorola's Hello UI. Motorola commits to providing 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also sports a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 30W fast charging.

