Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 best last-minute tech gift ideas under ₹2000 for your brothers and sisters

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, will be observed this year on Saturday, 9 August. It is that time when sisters tie a rakhi around their brother’s wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while brothers promise to protect them for life. Gifts are a big part of this tradition, and if you have left it to the last minute or are shopping on a budget, there are plenty of useful tech gifts you can still pick up for your sibling, all under ₹2,000.

Here is a quick guide to some affordable gadgets that are thoughtful, practical, and easy on the pocket.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710 – ₹1,799

For a sibling who is into grooming and personal care, this Philips trimmer offers nine tools, from beard trimmers to nose and ear trimmers. It comes with self-sharpening steel blades built for durability. The kit also has seven cutting guards and a compact pouch for easy storage. It is claimed to offer 70 minutes of cordless use after a full charge.

URBAN HX30 Headphones – ₹1,999

These headphones have 44mm drivers and up to 32dB active noise cancellation. They also have a dedicated ANC button, a transparent mode, and dual AI mics for clear calls.

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch – ₹1,099

Smartwatches are no longer a luxury, and this one from Noise is packed with features at a budget price. It sports a 1.69-inch display, supports Bluetooth calling, and comes loaded with health features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring via the Noise Health Suite.

Croma Stride IR Smartwatch – ₹ 1,999 The Croma Stride IR smartwatch features a 1.39-inch IPS HD display and Bluetooth calling facility. It offers 100+ sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. The watch comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and is equipped with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.