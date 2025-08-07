Subscribe

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 best last-minute tech gift ideas under ₹2000 for your brothers and sisters

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with budget-friendly last-minute tech gifts under 2,000. From grooming kits and Bluetooth headphones to smartwatches and a compact soundbar, these last-minute picks are practical, thoughtful, and perfect for siblings who love gadgets.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Aug 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, will be observed this year on Saturday, 9 August. It is that time when sisters tie a rakhi around their brother’s wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while brothers promise to protect them for life. Gifts are a big part of this tradition, and if you have left it to the last minute or are shopping on a budget, there are plenty of useful tech gifts you can still pick up for your sibling, all under 2,000.

Here is a quick guide to some affordable gadgets that are thoughtful, practical, and easy on the pocket.

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710 – 1,799
For a sibling who is into grooming and personal care, this Philips trimmer offers nine tools, from beard trimmers to nose and ear trimmers. It comes with self-sharpening steel blades built for durability. The kit also has seven cutting guards and a compact pouch for easy storage. It is claimed to offer 70 minutes of cordless use after a full charge.

URBAN HX30 Headphones – 1,999
These headphones have 44mm drivers and up to 32dB active noise cancellation. They also have a dedicated ANC button, a transparent mode, and dual AI mics for clear calls.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: 110 Rakhi wishes, messages to celebrate your sibling bond

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch – 1,099
Smartwatches are no longer a luxury, and this one from Noise is packed with features at a budget price. It sports a 1.69-inch display, supports Bluetooth calling, and comes loaded with health features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring via the Noise Health Suite.

Croma Stride IR Smartwatch – 1,999

The Croma Stride IR smartwatch features a 1.39-inch IPS HD display and Bluetooth calling facility. It offers 100+ sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. The watch comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and is equipped with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Mivi Fort H30 Bluetooth Soundbar – 1,699
The Mivi Fort H30 delivers up to six hours of playtime, has a 2,500 mAh battery, and supports multiple input options like Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and TF card.

