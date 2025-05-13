Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses launched in India with 12MP camera and Meta AI: Price, features and more

Meta has officially introduced its AI-driven smart glasses in India, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica under the iconic Ray-Ban brand. Dubbed Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the wearable device blends classic eyewear aesthetics with modern smart features, allowing users to capture photos and videos, enjoy music, communicate hands-free, and even interact with their surroundings using artificial intelligence.

The glasses come equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, and a five-microphone array, enabling users to take high-resolution snapshots, record 1080p videos up to 60 seconds, and livestream from a first-person perspective directly to Facebook or Instagram. The companion Meta View app also facilitates sharing content across other platforms.

Pricing and availability The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses start at ₹29,900 for the Skyler and Wayfarer styles in Shiny Black. A Matte Black Wayfarer is available at ₹32,100, while the Chalk Grey Skyler and Matte Black Wayfarer variants are priced at ₹35,700. Pre-orders are now open, with sales commencing from 19 May via Ray-Ban’s official website and leading eyewear retailers across the country.

Power and performance The smart glasses are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chip and offer 32GB of internal storage. According to Meta, users can expect up to four hours of use on a single charge, with an additional 32 hours provided by the charging case. The glasses also carry an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for everyday use.

AI integration and features At the heart of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses is Meta AI, the company’s proprietary virtual assistant. Activated by the voice prompt “Hey Meta,” the assistant supports hands-free tasks like music identification, live translation, and contextual queries based on the user’s surroundings.

Notably, the glasses can identify music tracks playing in the background—ideal for public settings like cafés or stores. The real-time translation feature supports English to Spanish, French, or Italian, with the translated speech played through the open-ear speakers. A transcription option is also available.

The AI capabilities go further with the ‘Live AI’ feature, which monitors the live camera feed to answer location-based queries without requiring a wake command. Users can also send direct messages, place audio and video calls, and receive messages through apps such as Instagram, using simple voice commands.