Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses launching soon in India: Expected price, availability and features

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are receiving a range of new updates this season, with both hardware and software changes aimed at expanding functionality and user access. From live translation tools to enhanced messaging support and visual AI, the updates mark a shift toward more integrated wearable technology.

What’s new in the Skyler range Ray-Ban has introduced additional styles for the Skyler frame line. The new combinations include aShiny Chalky Grey frame withTransitions Sapphire lenses, suitable for environments with changing light conditions, claims the company. Other options includeShiny Black frames with eitherG15 Green orClear lenses, providing variations for those preferring classic or neutral tones.

Global market expansion In addition to software improvements, Meta has confirmed broader regional availability. The AI assistant is now supported in more EU countries and will soon offer visual recognition capabilities across supported EU markets. The glasses are also set to launch in Mexico, India, and the UAE in the coming weeks.

Live translation now broadly available One of the key software rollouts is the broader availability of the live translation feature. Previously limited to early access in selected regions, the tool now supports real-time translation in English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Users can download language packs to use the function offline, allowing voice translations through the glasses and text transcripts on a paired mobile device. Activation is done by saying, “Hey Meta, start live translation.”

Expanded messaging integration The glasses will soon support sending and receiving messages, photos and calls via Instagram, adding to the existing integration with WhatsApp, Messenger and the default messaging apps on both Android and iOS devices. Voice commands can be used to initiate contact, allowing users to manage conversations across platforms.

Music features extend beyond North America Support for music applications such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam is expanding beyond the US and Canada. This feature allows users to play music and ask for details about songs or albums using voice commands. Functionality depends on the default language being set to English.

AI vision capabilities in the pipeline A new feature under gradual release in the US and Canada is the AI Vision tool. This allows the onboard assistant to process visual input in real time. The system can respond to prompts related to objects within the user’s field of view, enabling tasks such as identifying food substitutes or suggesting wine pairings based on visible items. Once activated, users can speak naturally without needing to use repeated commands.

