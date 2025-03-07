Enjoy holi with the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers that deliver powerful sound and survive splashes. Learn about the apt IP certification that suits your needs. Read on.

Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Black

soundcore by Anker Motion 100 Portable Speaker, Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Hi-Res, 2 Full Range Drivers for Stereo Sound, Ultra-Portable Design for Outdoor Use, Customizable EQ, and IPX7

LG XG2T XBOOM Go Wireless Speaker with Powerful Sound and up to 10 HRS of Battery, Adjustable String, IP67 with Miltary Standard Durable

Holi is almost here! It's that time of the year when we let loose, embrace the vibrant hues, and celebrate with loved ones. And what's a celebration without music?

But with all that splashing around, your regular speakers might not survive the celebration. That’s where the best Bluetooth speakers with waterproof features come in.

Designed to handle water, dust, and rough conditions, these speakers let you enjoy uninterrupted music while keeping the festive spirit alive. But how do you know if a speaker is truly waterproof?

What water-resistant certification should you look for? Which speakers offer the best sound quality while being Holi-proof? Let’s dive into everything you need to know before picking the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker for your Holi celebrations.

Why waterproof Bluetooth speakers are ideal for Holi? While Holi is a fun-filled occasion, it's crucial to keep in mind that water and electronics should not be combined. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers provide a worry-free way to listen to your favorite songs, making them an ideal addition to your Holi celebrations.

No more fear of water damage: Say goodbye to the anxiety of water ruining your precious electronics. These speakers are built to withstand the elements, so you can focus on having fun.

Portability: Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or hitting up a Holi gathering at a park, these compact and portable speakers can tag along wherever the party takes you.

Clear audio: Don't let the excitement drown out your favourite tunes. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers pack a punch, delivering powerful sound that cuts through the noise and keeps the energy high.

Wireless: No more tangled wires or tripping hazards. Bluetooth connectivity lets you move freely and control the music from your phone or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

Battery life: Keep the music going all day long with extended battery life. Some models even offer up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge.

What does IP rating mean, and which one is suitable for your needs? While searching for waterproof Bluetooth speakers, you will frequently encounter the term "IP rating." This refers to "Ingress Protection," an international standard that specifies the degree of protection a device offers against solid particles, such as dust, and liquids. Here’s a table summarising the water-resistant certifications:

IP Rating Protection Level Suitability IPX4 Splash-resistant Can handle light water splashes but not submersion IPX5 Water-resistant Can withstand direct water sprays, making it ideal for Holi celebrations IPX6 Highly water-resistant Can endure heavy rain and strong water jets IPX7 Fully waterproof Can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 metre IP67/68 Dustproof & waterproof Perfect for extreme outdoor conditions, offering complete protection from dust and wate

It is advisable to choose speakers with an IPX5 rating or higher for Holi celebrations. If your event involves a pool or is likely to experience significant water exposure, opt for speakers that are IPX7 or IP67 certified to ensure optimal protection.

How do I know if a Bluetooth speaker is truly waterproof? To find out if these best Bluetooth speakers available online can handle water, you need to look at their IP rating. This rating tells you how resistant it is to water and dust. The IP rating has two numbers: the first one shows how well it keeps out dust (or an ‘x’ if it hasn’t been tested), and the second one indicates its water resistance.

For instance, a speaker with an IPX4 rating can handle light splashes but isn’t meant for full immersion. If you see an IPX5 or IPX6 rating, those can take stronger water jets, making them great for water-filled parties. But if you want a speaker that’s truly waterproof, aim for at least an IPX7 or IP67 rating. These can be fully submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of one meter.

Just keep in mind that some speakers might say they’re "waterproof" but only offer minimal splash protection. Always check the specs from the manufacturer before you buy. If you’re using your speaker around pools or in really wet situations, go for an IP67 or IP68 model for the best protection.

Can waterproof Bluetooth speakers get damaged by Holi colours? Okay, so your waterproof Bluetooth speaker can handle a splash or two, but Holi colours, especially those pesky dry powders, can be a bit sneaky. They love to creep into those tiny nooks and crannies like buttons, speaker grills, and charging ports. If you don't clean them out properly, they can mess with your sound quality and even cause some damage over time.

To keep your speaker looking and sounding its best, try using a protective cover or keeping it raised off surfaces covered in colours. And after the party's over, give it a gentle rinse with clean water (if it's IPX6 rated or higher) and wipe it down. Just remember to skip the harsh chemicals and scrubbing, as that could ruin its protective coating.

Factors to consider before buying the best Bluetooth speakers for Holi: IP rating: Go for at least IPX5 or higher for holi celebrations. If you expect heavy splashes or poolside use, an IPX7 or IP67-rated speaker is the best option.

Battery life: Holi parties can last all day, so choose a speaker with at least 10-15 hours of battery life. Some premium models even offer 24-hour playback.

Sound quality: Look for stereo sound with deep bass to keep the festive energy high. Some speakers also offer 360-degree audio for better coverage.

Portability: a lightweight, compact speaker is easier to carry around. Some speakers come with straps or hooks for convenient placement.

Party mode and multi-speaker pairing: If you want a bigger sound experience, choose a speaker that allows multiple speaker pairing for a stereo or surround sound effect.

Durability: Holi celebrations can get rough, so a speaker with a rugged design and shockproof protection is ideal.

Quick charging: Some waterproof speakers offer fast charging via USB type-c, so you can get several hours of playtime with just a short charge.

Similar articles for you: Best portable bass Bluetooth speakers for ultimate music experience

FAQs Question : Can Bluetooth speakers be used while charging? Ans : Yes, most bluetooth speakers can be used while charging, but it’s best to check the manufacturer’s guidelines to avoid battery issues. Question : How do I clean a waterproof Bluetooth speaker after Holi? Ans : Gently rinse it with clean water (if IPX6 or higher), wipe it dry, and remove the colour powder from buttons and ports using a soft brush. Question : Are waterproof speakers also dustproof? Ans : Only speakers with IP67 or IP68 ratings are both dustproof and waterproof, making them ideal for holi celebrations and outdoor adventures. Question : Can waterproof speakers get damaged by soap or pool water? Ans : Yes, chlorine and soap can affect the speaker’s protective coating. always rinse with clean water after exposure to pool water, soapy water, or other chemicals.