Realme 10 4G debuts in India: Check price, features and more

Realme has launched its Realme 10 4G in India on Monday. The handset is 4G enabled and comes as the first in the segment with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, as per the company. It is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in only 28 minutes. Moreover, the Chinese technology company claims that it is the segment’s thinnest handset with a 7.95mm ultra slim and 178g ultra lightweight body.
Price of Realme 10 4G
The Realme 10 4G is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage variant. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant comes at a price of ₹16,999. This handset is available to purchase in two colour options which are Clash White and Rush Black.
Realme has scheduled the first sale of this smartphone from January 15 might onwards on Flipkart, company’s official website and other authorised stores. Interested buyers can avail a flat discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI cards and EMI transactions on company’s website and Flipkart.
Features and Specifications of Realme 10 4G
The Realme 10 4G features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and maximum touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes 50MP AI primary sensor and a 2MP B&W sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera sensor. The camera can support features like video, night mode, panoramic view, expert timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra macro, AI beauty, slow motion and more.
This smartphone is available in two variants which are 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. It comes with dynamic RAM up to 8GB which is capable of turning storage into virtual RAM to create more storage.
The smartphone features G99 processor and an octa-core CPU with two high performance Arm Cortex-A76 chipsets. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 operating system. In terms of audio, the smartphone features UltraBoom speakers which come with Hi-Res dual certification.
For battery backup, the Realme 10 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging. As per Realme, the smartphone offers more than 30 hours of battery life for calls and more than 50 hours for music streaming.