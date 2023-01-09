Realme 10 4G debuts in India: Check price, features and more

Realme has launched its Realme 10 4G in India on Monday. The handset is 4G enabled and comes as the first in the segment with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, as per the company. It is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in only 28 minutes. Moreover, the Chinese technology company claims that it is the segment’s thinnest handset with a 7.95mm ultra slim and 178g ultra lightweight body.

