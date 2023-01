Realme 10 4G will launch in India on January 9, a Flipkart page reveals. According to the webpage, the smartphone will launch at 12:30pm. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Flipkart listing also revealed other specifications of the upcoming Realme phone. Take a look

The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Realme 10 is teased to have a ‘light particle design’ and will weigh 178 grams. As mentioned above, the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM.

For optics, the smartphone will boast of a dual camera system on the back. It may come with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP B&W camera. At the front, the handset is likely to feature a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme 10 will house a 5,000mAh battery. It will come with 33watt VOOC fast charging support and will offer USB Type-C charging.

Meanwhile, Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 operating system to two of its smartphones. As announced by the company via a Twitter post, the update is available for Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. The update brings firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.

The company says that the update will be released in a phased manner. The update, it says will be randomly pushed out to a total of 15% of users and will have a broader rollout by the end of December after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days.