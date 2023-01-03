Realme 10 4G launch on Jan 9: Display, processor & other features revealed

Realme 10 4G launch on Jan 9: Display, processor & other features revealed2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- Realme 10 4G will come powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate.
Realme 10 4G will launch in India on January 9, a Flipkart page reveals. According to the webpage, the smartphone will launch at 12:30pm. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Flipkart listing also revealed other specifications of the upcoming Realme phone. Take a look
Realme 10 4G will launch in India on January 9, a Flipkart page reveals. According to the webpage, the smartphone will launch at 12:30pm. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Flipkart listing also revealed other specifications of the upcoming Realme phone. Take a look
The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
Realme 10 is teased to have a ‘light particle design’ and will weigh 178 grams. As mentioned above, the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM.
Realme 10 is teased to have a ‘light particle design’ and will weigh 178 grams. As mentioned above, the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM.
For optics, the smartphone will boast of a dual camera system on the back. It may come with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP B&W camera. At the front, the handset is likely to feature a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
For optics, the smartphone will boast of a dual camera system on the back. It may come with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP B&W camera. At the front, the handset is likely to feature a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
Realme 10 will house a 5,000mAh battery. It will come with 33watt VOOC fast charging support and will offer USB Type-C charging.
Realme 10 will house a 5,000mAh battery. It will come with 33watt VOOC fast charging support and will offer USB Type-C charging.
Meanwhile, Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 operating system to two of its smartphones. As announced by the company via a Twitter post, the update is available for Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. The update brings firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.
Meanwhile, Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 operating system to two of its smartphones. As announced by the company via a Twitter post, the update is available for Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. The update brings firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.
The company says that the update will be released in a phased manner. The update, it says will be randomly pushed out to a total of 15% of users and will have a broader rollout by the end of December after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days.
The company says that the update will be released in a phased manner. The update, it says will be randomly pushed out to a total of 15% of users and will have a broader rollout by the end of December after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days.