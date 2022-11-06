Realme 10 4G teased again, ahead of launch: Details on colours, specs and more

Realme has recently revealed that its Realme 10 4G will come in Clash White colour. Now, the Chinese smartphone company has further shared some new details on the smartphone. According to Realme, the smartphone will also come in Rush black colour. The company posted a teaser image of the device which offers glimpses at the rear panel of the smartphone which houses a dual camera setup.
Realme confirmed that the Realme 10 will debut on November 09. The smartphone tech giant has also confirmed that this handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 processor and comes with a Super AMOLED display.
The Chinese smartphone company tweeted on Friday that reveals the Realme 10 4G in Clash Black colour. This image suggests that the handset will feature a power button and volume rockers on the right side. It also reveals that the device houses a dual-rear camera setup with LED flash.
As per Realme, the Realme 10 4G will debut on November 09. This handset is listed on the Realme Indonesia site ahead of the launch. Notably, this listing has showcased the complete specifications of this upcoming smartphone.
The Indonesia listing of the Realme 10 4G reveals that it features a FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets a hole-punch slot in the top left corner for housing the front camera sensor. The Realme’s upcoming handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 processor. Additionally, it gets 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM.
The smartphone sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone will run on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. It is also equipped with UtraBoom speakers with Hi-Res audio support. Moreover, the handest packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. As per the listing, the battery of this smartphone from Realme can last for up to 21 hours of video streaming.
Some of the specifications of the Realme 10 are confirmed by Realme VP and Head of Realme International, Madhav Sheth to GSMArena. This included a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50MP primary camera sensor, and a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies.
Reportedly, Sheth is confident that the 50MP primary camera sensor will deliver comparable results. This report which cited Realme’s senior executive can achieve a charge from zero to five per cent in approximately 28 minutes.