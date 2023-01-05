Realme 10 4G to launch on January 09: What we know so far

Realme, a Chinese technology company, is all set to launch its Realme 10 4G in India on January 09. The company will organise a digital event to launch the new phone and it is scheduled to be launched on January 09, 2023 (Monday) at 12:30PM. This event will be live streamed on Realme’s socal media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. Moreover, Realme will provide more details about the launches at the scheduled event.
The technology company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of Realme 10 4G. According to Realme, the 4G variant of Realme 10 will be a performance terminator, It will feature an AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The company describes the MediaTek chipset as a gaming SoC and also confirmed that the handset will get SuperDart charging support.
Realme 10 is teased to have a ‘light particle design’ and will weigh 178 grams. As mentioned above, the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM.
For optics, the smartphone will boast of a dual camera system on the back. It may come with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP B&W camera. At the front, the handset is likely to feature a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
Realme 10 will house a 5,000mAh battery. It will come with 33watt VOOC fast charging support and will offer USB Type-C charging.
Meanwhile, Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 operating system to two of its smartphones. As announced by the company via a Twitter post, the update is available for Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. The update brings firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.
The company says that the update will be released in a phased manner. The update, it says will be randomly pushed out to a total of 15% of users and will have a broader rollout by the end of December after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days.