Realme 10 5G debuts with Dimensity 700 SoC: Here’s everything you need to know

Realme 10 5G is now official in China. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is offered in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black colour variants. As of now, Realme 10 5G is available in China only. There are no details about its availability in global markets including India.

