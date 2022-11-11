Realme 10 5G debuts with Dimensity 700 SoC: Here’s everything you need to know

Realme 10 5G is now official in China. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is offered in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black colour variants. As of now, Realme 10 5G is available in China only. There are no details about its availability in global markets including India.
Realme 10 5G Price
Realme 10 5G is a budget category phone that is offered in two models. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is priced at CNY 1,299 which roughly translates to ₹14,700. Another model has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It carried a price tag of CNY 1,599 – approx. ₹18,000.
Realme 10 5G Features
Realme 10 5G is a dual-SIM phone which comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has a full-HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display comes protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.
The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 operating system. Realme 10 5G packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM which can be virtually expanded to up to 14GB. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage capacity.
On the camera front, the smartphone offers a 50MP main camera having an aperture of f/1.8. It is paired with a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture and 50-degree FOV (field of view). Camera features on Realme 10 5G are panorama, HDR, portrait, super macro, AI beauty, and bokeh effect mode.
At the front, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera for selfies. The camera is housed in the water drop style notch with f/2.0 aperture and 77-degree FOV.