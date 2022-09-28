Realme 10 is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone has been spotted on benchmark listing platform – Geekbench. The handset will allegedly have a model number RMX3630 and has already appeared on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC certifications sites. As per Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with Mali-G57 GPU. It is likely to be a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and may pack 8GB RAM. The listing also reveals that the Realme phone will run on Android 12 operating system.

According to the Geekbench listing, Realme 10 has 483 points in single-core tests and 1,668 points in multi-core tests. As mentioned above, the handset has appeared on BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC certification sites. It means that the smartphone may launch in India, Indonesia and Thailand soon.

Realme 10 expected features

Realme 10 will succeed the Realme 9 that was launched in the country earlier this year. The smartphone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery similar to its predecessor. Realme 10 is likely to come powered by a Qualcomm chipset. It may offer a full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

For comparison, Realme 9 comes with a starting price of ₹15,999. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The phone packs up to 8GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB internal storage. The handset is equipped with an AI triple camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of 108MP main sensor with f/1.75 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 120 degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.