Realme 10 appears on Geekbench, may launch soon

Realme 10 is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone has been spotted on benchmark listing platform – Geekbench. The handset will allegedly have a model number RMX3630 and has already appeared on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC certifications sites. As per Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with Mali-G57 GPU. It is likely to be a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and may pack 8GB RAM. The listing also reveals that the Realme phone will run on Android 12 operating system.

