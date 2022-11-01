Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Realme 10 global launch on November 9: Here's what to expect

2 min read . 10:44 AM ISTLivemint
Realme 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99

  • Realme says that Realme 10 will be the ‘game changer Realme device you have ever seen’. The handset will be revealed at an online event on November 9 starting at 2PM (UTC+8).

Smartphone brand Realme has announced the launch date of Realme 10 phone. The upcoming smartphone will make its global debut on November 9. Sharing a post on microblogging site Twitter, the company said Realme 10 will be the ‘game changer Realme device you have ever seen’. The handset will be revealed at an online event on November 9 starting at 2PM (UTC+8).

Realme has already revealed some of the features of the upcoming Realme 10. For example, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor. It will be equipped with an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will feature 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM.

Realme 10 expected features

Realme 10 is said to come with a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The smartphone is tipped to sport a dual camera setup at the back. It may have a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro sensor. The device is expected to get a side mounted fingerprint sensor for safety.

On the device front, the handset is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 10 may offer 33watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is said that the phone will run on Realme UI based on Android 12 operating system.

Meanwhile, Realme India has started rolling out Android 13 operating system update to the Realme GT 2 Pro. The roll-out is released in batches and will reach all users in the coming days. The update adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort and also brings the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. It also adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Personalization features coming with Android 13 includes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. The update also adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

