Realme 10 global launch on November 9: Here’s what to expect

Meanwhile, Realme India has started rolling out Android 13 operating system update to the Realme GT 2 Pro. The roll-out is released in batches and will reach all users in the coming days. The update adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort and also brings the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. It also adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Personalization features coming with Android 13 includes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. The update also adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.