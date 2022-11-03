Realme 10 major specs confirmed ahead of the launch: What we know so far

Realme, a Chinese technology company, is all set to launch its next-generation Realme 10 series on a global level on November 09, 2022. The tech giant has confirmed some specifications and features ahead of the handset’s official launch. This time, Realme 10 lineup is believed to include variants- the Realme 10 and a premium version namely Realme 10 Pro+. The smartphone could be called Realme 10 Pro, and the exact moniker remains unspecified.
Realme, a Chinese technology company, is all set to launch its next-generation Realme 10 series on a global level on November 09, 2022. The tech giant has confirmed some specifications and features ahead of the handset’s official launch. This time, Realme 10 lineup is believed to include variants- the Realme 10 and a premium version namely Realme 10 Pro+. The smartphone could be called Realme 10 Pro, and the exact moniker remains unspecified.
So far, Realme confirmed some specifications of the Vanilla Realme 10, which include MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM (8GB onboard and 8GB virtual). The handset may get variants with 4GB and 6GB too.
So far, Realme confirmed some specifications of the Vanilla Realme 10, which include MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM (8GB onboard and 8GB virtual). The handset may get variants with 4GB and 6GB too.
Some of the specifications of the Realme 10 are confirmed by Realme VP and Head of Realme International, Madhav Sheth to GSMArena. This included a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50MP primary camera sensor, and a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies.
Some of the specifications of the Realme 10 are confirmed by Realme VP and Head of Realme International, Madhav Sheth to GSMArena. This included a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50MP primary camera sensor, and a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies.
Reportedly, Sheth is confident that the 50MP primary camera sensor will deliver comparable results. This report which cited Realme’s senior executive can achieve a charge from zero to five per cent in approximately 28 minutes.
Reportedly, Sheth is confident that the 50MP primary camera sensor will deliver comparable results. This report which cited Realme’s senior executive can achieve a charge from zero to five per cent in approximately 28 minutes.
Sheth did not specify the price details of Realme’ number series, but after looking at the specification, it is expected that the smartphone might cost ₹20,000. It is expected that the smartphone’s base variant may cost around ₹15,000. It is said that the phone will run on Realme UI based on Android 12 operating system.
Sheth did not specify the price details of Realme’ number series, but after looking at the specification, it is expected that the smartphone might cost ₹20,000. It is expected that the smartphone’s base variant may cost around ₹15,000. It is said that the phone will run on Realme UI based on Android 12 operating system.
Meanwhile, Realme India has started rolling out Android 13 operating system update to the Realme GT 2 Pro. The roll-out is released in batches and will reach all users in the coming days. The update adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort and also brings the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. It also adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Personalization features coming with Android 13 includes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
Meanwhile, Realme India has started rolling out Android 13 operating system update to the Realme GT 2 Pro. The roll-out is released in batches and will reach all users in the coming days. The update adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort and also brings the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. It also adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Personalization features coming with Android 13 includes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
The update also adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.