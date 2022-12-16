Realme 10 Pro 5G first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price and offers

Realme 10 Pro 5G first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price and offers1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- Realme 10 Pro 5G buyers can get ₹1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit card. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
Realme 10 Pro 5G is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart at 12pm. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM.
Realme 10 Pro 5G is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart at 12pm. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM.
Realme 10 Pro 5G has two RAM models - 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM model is priced at ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant costs ₹19,999. Dark Matter, Hyperspace and Nebula Blue are the colour variants of the phone. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme 10 Pro 5G has two RAM models - 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM model is priced at ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant costs ₹19,999. Dark Matter, Hyperspace and Nebula Blue are the colour variants of the phone. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.
As an introductory offer, buyers can get ₹1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit card. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
As an introductory offer, buyers can get ₹1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit card. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ screen with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and sports a centered punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Realme 10 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU.
The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ screen with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and sports a centered punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Realme 10 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU.
The handset packs up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 custom operating system based on Android 13.
The handset packs up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 custom operating system based on Android 13.
On the camera front, the Realme 10 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup at the back. There is a 108MP primary shooter with Samsung HM6 sensor and an aperture of f/1.75. Another sensor is a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.
On the camera front, the Realme 10 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup at the back. There is a 108MP primary shooter with Samsung HM6 sensor and an aperture of f/1.75. Another sensor is a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.
The latest Realme number series smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery unit. It offers 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features on the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The latest Realme number series smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery unit. It offers 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features on the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm audio jack.
For connectivity, the Realme 10 Pro comes with 5G, WiFI 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, and Beidou.
For connectivity, the Realme 10 Pro comes with 5G, WiFI 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, and Beidou.