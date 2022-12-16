Realme 10 Pro 5G first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price and offers

Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price and offers

Realme 10 Pro 5G has two RAM models - 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM model is priced at ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant costs ₹19,999. Dark Matter, Hyperspace and Nebula Blue are the colour variants of the phone. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.