Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G debut in India: Check price, specs and more

Realme India launched its Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G in the country on December 08. Both thehe 5G enabled flagships sport 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. Notably, both these smartphones were launched in China last month.
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India
The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is offered at a price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. Its 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹25,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant costs ₹27,999.
Speaking of the Realme 10 Pro 5G, the 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant comes at a price of ₹18,999 and the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is listed at a price of ₹19,999.
Both Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G are available for purchase in three colours which are Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options. These smartphones will go live on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and company authorised retail stores. The Realme 10 pro+5G will go on sale from December 14 and the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be available to purchase from Dec 16, 2022.
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Specifications
The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 2,160 Hz dimming. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) oriented device which runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
For optics, it houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor. There is an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and gets a 4cm macro sensor. For selfies, the handset gets a 16MP front facing sensor.
The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging and claimed by the company to charge up to 100 percent battery in 47 minutes.
Realme 10 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) oriented device which runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. This smartphone is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.