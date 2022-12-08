Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G debut in India: Check price, specs and more

Both Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G are available for purchase in three colours which are Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options. These smartphones will go live on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and company authorised retail stores. The Realme 10 pro+5G will go on sale from December 14 and the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be available to purchase from Dec 16, 2022.