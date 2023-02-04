Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition launch on February 10, pre-order begins
- Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming Coca-Cola edition phone with a Book Now button. Those interested can pre-order the upcoming handset by clicking on it.
Realme will bring the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G on February 10. Pre-bookings for the special edition have already started on the company’s website. Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming phone with a Book Now button. Those interested can pre-order the upcoming handset by clicking on it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×