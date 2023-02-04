Realme will bring the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G on February 10. Pre-bookings for the special edition have already started on the company’s website. Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming phone with a Book Now button. Those interested can pre-order the upcoming handset by clicking on it.

Do note that the bookings are open till 00:00 February 10. Realme is giving different prizes to those who will pre-order the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition. There are 1000 coupons worth ₹200 for the first 50,000 pre-bookings. Similarly, bookings up to 1,00,000 will get a 3 watt Bluetooth speaker, while buyers stand a chance to win an electric toothbrush for up to 1,50,000 pre bookings. Other gifts include Realme Watch 2, Realme Coca-Cola figure and Realme Coca-Cola Deluxe Boxset.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition expected features

The standard Realme 10 Pro 5G debuted in India in December last year. The smartphone’s Cola-Cola edition is likely to come with similar specs as the regular variant. It may vary on the design front. In the teased images, one can see dual-tone design on the rear. One can see iconic black and red Coca-Cola colour on the back with words – Realme and Coca-Cola embedded.

The smartphone may come with a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will be a dual-SIM (Nano) oriented device which runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition smartphone may come powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, it will house a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor. There will be a 2MP portrait sensor at the back. For selfies, the handset may get a 16MP front facing sensor.

The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and claimed by the company to charge up to 50 percent battery in 20 minutes.