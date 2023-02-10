Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition launch today: Expected features and how to watch
- The Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro will be unveiled at an event today. The event will start at 12:30pm.
Realme is all set to launch the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled via an event scheduled at 12:30pm today. The special edition phone will come with a dual-tone design on the rear. Rear of the smartphone will have the iconic black and red Coca-Cola colour on the back with words – Realme and Coca-Cola embedded.
