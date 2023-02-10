Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition launch today: Expected features and how to watch

Pre-booking of the handset are already open on Realme’s official website. The company is giving different prizes to those who will pre-order the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition. There are 1000 coupons worth ₹200 for the first 50,000 pre-bookings. Similarly, bookings up to 1,00,000 will get a 3 watt Bluetooth speaker, while buyers stand a chance to win an electric toothbrush for up to 1,50,000 pre bookings. Other gifts include Realme Watch 2, Realme Coca-Cola figure and Realme Coca-Cola Deluxe Boxset.

