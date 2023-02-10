Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition launch today: Expected features and how to watch

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition launch today: Expected features and how to watch2 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- The Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro will be unveiled at an event today. The event will start at 12:30pm.
Realme is all set to launch the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled via an event scheduled at 12:30pm today. The special edition phone will come with a dual-tone design on the rear. Rear of the smartphone will have the iconic black and red Coca-Cola colour on the back with words – Realme and Coca-Cola embedded.
As mentioned above, the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro will be unveiled at an event today. The event will start at 12:30pm. The event’s live telecast will be available on the company’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the link
The special edition may offer similar features as the standard Realme 10 Pro. It may come with a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will be a dual-SIM (Nano) oriented device which runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition smartphone may come powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
For optics, it will house a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor. There will be a 2MP portrait sensor at the back. For selfies, the handset may get a 16MP front facing sensor.
The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and claimed by the company to charge up to 50 percent battery in 20 minutes.
Pre-booking of the handset are already open on Realme’s official website. The company is giving different prizes to those who will pre-order the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition. There are 1000 coupons worth ₹200 for the first 50,000 pre-bookings. Similarly, bookings up to 1,00,000 will get a 3 watt Bluetooth speaker, while buyers stand a chance to win an electric toothbrush for up to 1,50,000 pre bookings. Other gifts include Realme Watch 2, Realme Coca-Cola figure and Realme Coca-Cola Deluxe Boxset.
