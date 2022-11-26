Realme 10 Pro+ hinted to cost under 25,000 in India: What to expect

Realme, a Chinese technology giant, is all set to launch the Realme 10 series in India on December 08, 2022. Ahead of the launch, Madhav Sheth, President of Realme India, has hinted about the price of the Realme 10 Pro+. According to the company, the Realme 10 series includes two Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. This smartphone has been officially launched in China.
According to Madhav Sheth, VP of Reamle India, the price of the Realme 10 Pro+ will be less than ₹25,000. He hinted via a short video embedded in his twitter account. This handset from Realme is expected to come with a 108MP camera and include a curved display.
Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a starting price of RMB 1,699 (approx. ₹19,500) for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There are two other models with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. They are priced at RMB 1,999 (approx. ₹22,900) and RM 2,299 (approx. ₹26,400), respectively.
The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and runs on Realme 4.0 UI based on Android 13. The device boasts of a 6.7-inch AMOLED display 360Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate.
Realme 10 Pro+ features a 108MP camera with f/1.75 lens aperture as the main rear camera. The setup comprises an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP camera at the front.
Realme 10 Pro series is official in China. The series consists of two smartphones- Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both the handsets run on the latest Android 13 operating system and are equipped with 108MP primary camera on the back. Here’s a look at the price and features of both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.
Moreover, the Realme 10 Pro comes in two RAM models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It is priced at RMB 1,599 (approx. ₹18,300). There is another model with 12GB RAM which carries a price tag of RMB 1,899 (approx. ₹21,700).