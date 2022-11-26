Realme 10 Pro+ hinted to cost under 25,000 in India: What to expect

Realme, a Chinese technology giant, is all set to launch the Realme 10 series in India on December 08, 2022. Ahead of the launch, Madhav Sheth, President of Realme India, has hinted about the price of the Realme 10 Pro+. According to the company, the Realme 10 series includes two Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. This smartphone has been officially launched in China.

