Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched two new devices in India. These include Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. Both the handsets are 5G enabled and boast of a 108MP ProLight camera on the back. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart from December 14 (Realme 10 Pro Plus) and December 16 (Realme 10 Pro), onwards.

While both handsets come with some similar specifications, they differ in other features. Also, the price difference between Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus is ₹6,000. Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model. Other variants of the phone are 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, priced at ₹25,999 and ₹27,999, respectively.

The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, is offered at ₹18,999 onwards. Its base model packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While another variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, carrying a price tag of ₹19,999.

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus

Specifications Realme 10 Pro Realme 10 Pro Plus Display 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with 2412x1080 pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate RAM 6GB, 8GB LPDDR4X 6GB, 8GB RAM with up to 8GB Dynamic RAM Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 128GB, 256GB Rear camera 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor and 2MP portrait sensor 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor Front camera 16MP (f/2.45 aperture) 16MP (f/2.45 aperture) Operating system Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset Battery 5,000mAh battery with 33watt SuperVOOC charge 5,000mAh battery with 67watt SuperVOOC charge Colour variants Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue