Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme 10 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: A spec-by-spec comparison

Realme 10 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: A spec-by-spec comparison

2 min read . 11:57 AM ISTLivemint
Realme 10 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

  • Both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus are 5G enabled and boast of a 108MP ProLight camera on the back.

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched two new devices in India. These include Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. Both the handsets are 5G enabled and boast of a 108MP ProLight camera on the back. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart from December 14 (Realme 10 Pro Plus) and December 16 (Realme 10 Pro), onwards.

While both handsets come with some similar specifications, they differ in other features. Also, the price difference between Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus is 6,000. Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of 24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model. Other variants of the phone are 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, priced at 25,999 and 27,999, respectively.

The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, is offered at 18,999 onwards. Its base model packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While another variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, carrying a price tag of 19,999.

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus

SpecificationsRealme 10 ProRealme 10 Pro Plus
Display6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate6.7-inch FHD+ screen with 2412x1080 pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate
RAM6GB, 8GB LPDDR4X6GB, 8GB RAM with up to 8GB Dynamic RAM
Storage128GB UFS 2.2128GB, 256GB
Rear camera108MP Samsung HM6 sensor and 2MP portrait sensor108MP Samsung HM6 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor
Front camera16MP (f/2.45 aperture)16MP (f/2.45 aperture)
Operating systemRealme UI 4.0 based on Android 13Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset
Battery5,000mAh battery with 33watt SuperVOOC charge5,000mAh battery with 67watt SuperVOOC charge
Colour variantsHyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula BlueHyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue
