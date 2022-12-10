Realme 10 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: A spec-by-spec comparison

While both handsets come with some similar specifications, they differ in other features. Also, the price difference between Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus is ₹6,000. Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model. Other variants of the phone are 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, priced at ₹25,999 and ₹27,999, respectively.