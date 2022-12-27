Realme 10 to debut in India; teased again: What to expect

Realme is all set to launch its Realme 10 in India. The company made an announcement on Twitter that it will launch its latest number series here in India and teased the arrival of the handset via a dedicated page for the smartphone on its official website. The Realme 10 is expected to come as a mid-range smartphone.
Recently, the Realme India tweeted that the Realme 10 will arrive in India. However, the tweet did not reveal the launch date for this handset. Moreover, the Chinese company has launched a dedicated page on its official website for its upcoming smartphone. Customers who are interested in the smartphone can click on the Notify Me button to get the most latest updates on this device.
The Realme 10 5G is now official in China. The global variant comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is offered in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black colour variants.
Realme 10 5G is a mid-budget category phone that is offered in two models. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is priced at CNY 1,299 which roughly translates to ₹14,700. Another model has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It carried a price tag of CNY 1,599 – approx. ₹18,000.
Realme 10 5G is a dual-SIM phone which comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has a full-HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display comes protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.
The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 operating system. Realme 10 5G packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM which can be virtually expanded to up to 14GB. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage capacity. Realme 10 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 33W flash charging and is claimed to power up from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.