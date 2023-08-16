Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G launch in India on August 23: What we know so far2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Realme to launch Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India this month, with the 11X expected to be more affordable. Launch event set for August 23.
Realme has officially announced the launch of the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India within this month. The Realme 11 5G variant was previously unveiled in China. While it is anticipated that these two models will share similar specifications, the Realme 11X 5G may have a more affordable price point than the base variant.