Realme has officially announced the launch of the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India within this month. The Realme 11 5G variant was previously unveiled in China. While it is anticipated that these two models will share similar specifications, the Realme 11X 5G may have a more affordable price point than the base variant.

Notably, the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were introduced in India back in June. The company has tantalized enthusiasts with glimpses of the handsets' designs and available color variations. Just before the launch, a leaked source has provided insight into the phone's design, color choices, sales particulars, and specifications.

Realme has confirmed that the launch event for the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G is set for August 23 at 12 PM IST. Realme have offered a sneak peek at the color options for the devices. Both models showcase a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display to accommodate the front camera. Moving to the rear panel, a shimmering finish graces the design, and a sizable circular camera module, housing the LED flash unit, is positioned in the upper left corner.

Additionally, a report from SVZTechInfo has disclosed dummy images, sales timelines, and detailed specifications for the upcoming smartphones. According to the report, pre-orders for the Realme 11 and Realme 11X are slated to commence on August 23, extending until August 28, when the handsets are expected to be available for purchase. Customers who pre-order the base variant are likely to receive a complimentary pair of Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, valued at Rs. 1,299. Meanwhile, those who pre-order the Realme 11X are anticipated to be rewarded with a free set of Realme Buds 2, worth Rs. 599.

Based on the report's insights, the Realme 11 5G is anticipated to showcase a 'glory halo' design, while the Realme 11X is poised to flaunt an S-curve design. Both phones are projected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, boasting a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 11 5G is expected to debut in variants of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, offered in the shades of Glory Black and Glory Gold, as outlined in the report. On the other hand, the Realme 11X 5G is predicted to be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, presented in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn color choices.