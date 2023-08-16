Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G launch in India on August 23: What we know so far

Additionally, a report from SVZTechInfo has disclosed dummy images, sales timelines, and detailed specifications for the upcoming smartphones. According to the report, pre-orders for the Realme 11 and Realme 11X are slated to commence on August 23, extending until August 28, when the handsets are expected to be available for purchase. Customers who pre-order the base variant are likely to receive a complimentary pair of Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, valued at Rs. 1,299. Meanwhile, those who pre-order the Realme 11X are anticipated to be rewarded with a free set of Realme Buds 2, worth Rs. 599.