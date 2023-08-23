Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. Price, specs and more3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Realme has launched the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones in India, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and featuring a 120Hz display. The Realme 11 5G offers a 108MP camera, while the Realme 11X 5G comes with a 64MP camera. Prices start at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively, with introductory discounts available.