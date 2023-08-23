Realme launches Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones in India, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and 120Hz display. Prices start at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. Both phones offer 5G connectivity and fast charging.

Realme has launched the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones in India, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and featuring a 120Hz display. The Realme 11 5G offers a 108MP camera, while the Realme 11X 5G comes with a 64MP camera. Prices start at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively, with introductory discounts available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both phones offer 5G connectivity and fast charging, with the Realme 11 5G supporting 67W SuperVOOC charging and the Realme 11X 5G supporting 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G: Price in India The Realme 11 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs. 19,999. It is offered in Glory Gold and Glory Black colors and will be available for purchase from August 29th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As for the Realme 11X 5G, it starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. It comes in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn color choices and will be purchasable from August 30th. Both phones will be accessible for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail outlets. Flipkart is offering an introductory discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for transactions made with SBI and HDFC credit cards.

Realme 11 5G: Specifications The Realme 11 5G operates on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0, featuring a dual SIM (Nano) setup. Its specifications include a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Notably, it incorporates Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, which leverages available storage as virtual memory, potentially extending memory capacity up to 16GB.

The rear of the Realme 11 5G showcases a dual-camera setup, highlighted by a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For front-facing captures like selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture is provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme offers the Realme 11 5G with built-in storage capacities of up to 256GB, which can be further expanded to a remarkable 2TB using a microSD card slot. The phone incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. Connectivity choices encompass dual SIM/dual standby 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The device houses a sizable 5,000mAh battery and facilitates 67W SuperVOOC charging technology, which can reportedly recharge the battery from zero to 50 percent in an impressive 17 minutes.

Realme 11X 5G: Specifications The Realme 11X 5G, with dual-SIM (Nano) support, operates on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 layered over it. The phone showcases a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display featuring a potential 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen boasts a 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and is graded to achieve a peak brightness of 550 nits. Powering the device is an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with a capacity of up to 16GB RAM. Utilizing Dynamic RAM functionality, it allows expansion of available memory up to 16GB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding the camera setup, the Realme 11X 5G features a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. Additionally, for self-portraits and video calls, the device is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor featuring an f/2.05 lens.

The Realme 11X 5G offers up to 128GB of built-in storage. Connectivity choices on the device encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support from Realme. It has dimensions of 165.7x76x7.89mm and a weight of 190 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}