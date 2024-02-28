Realme 12+ 5G key specifications revealed ahead of March 6 India launch: Expected price, specs and more
Realme to launch Realme 12+ 5G in India on March 6 with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor, and 120Hz AMOLED panel with Rainwater Smart Touch feature.
Realme has confirmed the launch of yet another mid-range smartphone in India in the form of the Realme 12+ 5G, which will debut in the country on 6 March. Realme has already confirmed a number of key specifications about its latest mid-range smartphone, including processor and camera details. However, the brand has also confirmed some crucial details about the Realme 12 Pro's display via its social media handles.