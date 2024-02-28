Realme has confirmed the launch of yet another mid-range smartphone in India in the form of the Realme 12+ 5G, which will debut in the country on 6 March. Realme has already confirmed a number of key specifications about its latest mid-range smartphone, including processor and camera details. However, the brand has also confirmed some crucial details about the Realme 12 Pro's display via its social media handles.

Realme confirmed via a post on X on Wednesday that the latest mid-range smartphone from the company will come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel which will come with the latest Rainwater Smart Touch feature which will help users take advantage of their smartphone even with wet or dry hands. Notably, OnePlus had also launched a similar Aqua Touch feature with its latest OnePlus 12 series.

Moving on, the company has also shared that Realme 12 + 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and will sport a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization and up to 2x in sensor zoom.

Realme 12 + 5G expected specs:

According to an earlier leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 12+ 5G could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from the already confirmed 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS, the smartphone is also expected to feature an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to feature a 16MP selfie sensor on the front to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs.

The latest Realme smartphone could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G could run on the latest Android 14 operating system via the company's own Realme UI skin.

Realme's teaser has already confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will feature a punch-hole-style notch at the top, but the tipster also noted that there will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the latest mid-ranger. The Realme 12+ 5G is expected to weigh around 190 grams and have a thickness of 7.87mm and could be priced below the ₹20,000 mark in India.

