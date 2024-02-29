Realme has confirmed that its Realme 12 5G smartphone will make its debut in India on March 6, alongside the Realme 12+ 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has also opened pre-orders for the Realme 12 series from today, promising limited time offers of up to ₹3,000.

How to pre-order Realme 12 5G series in India?

The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G can be pre-ordered on Amazon, Realme's official website and at the mainline stores. The two devices will be available for pre-order from 2pm on February 29 until March 5. Meanwhile, the Realme 12 5G series will go on sale from March 6 at 3pm and will be available with limited offers until March 10.

Realme 12 5G series pre-order benefits:

Customers who pre-order the Realme 12+ 5G will be eligible for a ₹1,000 bank offer and ₹1,000 price offer on the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹1,000 bank offer on the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. In addition, customers will also be entitled to 1 year of complete mobile protection on Flipkart and 1 year of screen damage protection on the Realme website.

Meanwhile, customers who pre-order the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Realme 12 5G will be entitled to a coupon of ₹2,000 and customers who pre-order the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be entitled to a coupon of ₹1,000. Apart from this, Realme is also offering the same 1-year mobile protection and 1-year screen damage protection as the Realme 12+ 5G.

Realme 12+ 5G specifications:

Realme had earlier also confirmed that the upcoming Realme 12+ 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and will sport a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization and up to 2x in sensor zoom.

Realme 12+ 5G is also confirmed to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel which will come with the latest Rainwater Smart Touch feature which will help users take advantage of their smartphone even with wet or dry hands.

