Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders begin in India. Launch date, pre-order benefits and more
Pre-order for Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G from Amazon, Realme's website, and mainline stores start from February 29 and will continue till March 5. Sale of Realme 12 5G series begins on March 6 with limited offers till March 10.
Realme has confirmed that its Realme 12 5G smartphone will make its debut in India on March 6, alongside the Realme 12+ 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has also opened pre-orders for the Realme 12 series from today, promising limited time offers of up to ₹3,000.
