Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, LIVE-STREAMING details and more
Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G will be unveiled in India via a launch event today. The smartphones are likely to reignite the competition in the under ₹20,000 price segment owing to their premium cameras and the round camera design.
Realme is all set to launch its mid-range Realme 12 5G series in India and is likely to reignite the competition in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment. Realme had earlier opened the pre-orders for Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G, allowing potential customers to get some added benefits by booking these devices in advance.