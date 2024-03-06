Realme is all set to launch its mid-range Realme 12 5G series in India and is likely to reignite the competition in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment. Realme had earlier opened the pre-orders for Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G, allowing potential customers to get some added benefits by booking these devices in advance.

Realme 12 5G series India launch today: When and where to watch the live-stream?

The Realme 12 5G series will be unveiled at a launch event at 12 noon today and the launch ceremony can be watched by navigating to Realme India's official YouTube page. To save you the trouble, we have provided a live-streaming link to the event below.

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G expected price in India:

According to a leak by tipster tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme 12 5G could be priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The leak also suggested that the upcoming mid-range smartphone could be available in Woodland Green and Twilight Purple colour options in India.

Moreover, the leak suggested that Realme 12+ 5G could be priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone may be available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colour variants.

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G expected specifications:

According to an earlier leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 12+ 5G could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from the already confirmed 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS, the smartphone is also expected to feature an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to feature a 16MP selfie sensor on the front to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs.

The upcoming Realme smartphone could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G could run on the latest Android 14 operating system via the company's own Realme UI skin.

According to an official confirmation by Realme, Realme 12 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor in India. Notably, this is the same processor that was found in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy F15 5G which was launched under ₹15,000.

Moreover, the Realme 12 5G could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC charging while also sporting a 108MP 3x Portrait Zoom camera to the back.

