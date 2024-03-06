Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and everything you need to know
Realme 12+ 5G runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, along with Rain Water smartouch feature for improved usage during rains or with wet hands.
Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 12 5G series in India with a starting price of ₹16,999. The two new smartphones - Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ Plus - are likely to reignite competition in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment, giving companies like Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi a run for their money.