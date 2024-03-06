Realme 12+ 5G runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, along with Rain Water smartouch feature for improved usage during rains or with wet hands.

Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 12 5G series in India with a starting price of ₹16,999. The two new smartphones - Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ Plus - are likely to reignite competition in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment, giving companies like Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi a run for their money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G run on the company's latest Realme UI 5.0 custom UI based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme is also promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with these devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G price in India: Realme 12 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. The Realme 12 5G is inspired by the same luxury watch design as its pricier sibling but does not come with the leather finish to the back and will be available in two colour variants: Woodland Green and Twilight Purple.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G is priced at ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The latest mid-range phone from Realme will be available in colour variants: Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green.BackBack

The two smartphones can be purchased from 3 pm today by navigating to Flipkart or Realme.com. The company is also offering a ₹1,000 instant discount on making the purchase using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards.

Realme 12+ 5G specifications: The Realme 12+ 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of local peak brightness. The Realme 12+ 5G also comes with the Smart Rainwater Touch feature, which is touted to improve the user experience during rainy weather or when using the device with wet hands.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset based on the TSMC 6nm process, paired with the Mali-G68 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the camera front, the Realme 12+ 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS. The 12+ also features an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP portrait sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast-charged via a 67W SUPERVOOC charger. The Realme 12+ also supports IP54 dust and water resistance, which means that while you might not want to completely submerge the phone in a bucket of water, it can take a few splashes.

Realme 12 5G specifications: Realme 12 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400*1800 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with the Mali G57 GPU. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to tackle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

While the Realme 12 5G comes with the same 5,000mAh battery as its older sibling, it only comes with 45W of SUPERVOOC fast charging.

