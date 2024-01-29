Realme 12 Pro+ 5G launched in India starting at ₹29,999: Check specifications, features and more

Realme has officially launched its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G , as part of its revamped strategy 'Make it real' and a fresh brand identity aimed at resonating with young users. The company has positioned this device as the Next-gen imagery flagship which introduces periscope telephoto technology, offering full-focal-length zoom capabilities.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G: Price

The starting configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at ₹29,999, while the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹31,999. Additionally, the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is offered at ₹33,999. The initial sale is scheduled to commence on February 6, with availability on both Flipkart and Realme stores.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

Featuring a 6.7-inch OLED screen, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers a screen ratio of 93%, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 (FHD+), and a color display of 1.07 billion colors. This device comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is fueled by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. It features a front-facing 32MP Sony selfie camera and detailed self-portraits, while here are the details on rear-facing:

OV64B Periscope Telephoto: 64MP with 4in1 pixel fusion technology, 1.4μm Fusion Pixel, and OIS support.

Sony IMX 890 Main Camera: 50MP with 4in1 pixel fusion technology, 2μm Fusion Pixel, and OIS support.

Ultra Wide Camera: 8MP for capturing expansive landscapes with a 16mm equivalent focal length.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC Charging. Measuring about 8.75mm in thickness and weighing approximately 196g (Vegan Leather variant), the realme 12 Pro+ 5G combines a sleek design with a durable build. The device is available in three stylish colors – Submariner Blue, Navigator Beige, and an exclusive Explorer Red variant for the Indian market.

Interestingly, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G supports Dual SIM, Dual Standby, and operates on a 5G network. It offers a variant with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.The smartphone runs on realme UI 5.0.

