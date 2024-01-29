Realme 12 Pro+ 5G launched in India starting at ₹29,999: Check specifications, features and more
The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera setup.
Realme has officially launched its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G, as part of its revamped strategy 'Make it real' and a fresh brand identity aimed at resonating with young users. The company has positioned this device as the Next-gen imagery flagship which introduces periscope telephoto technology, offering full-focal-length zoom capabilities.