In an eagerly awaited launch event, Realme is all set to introduce its latest smartphone series, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, in India. Scheduled for Monday at 12 PM IST, the event promises to unveil devices that focus on premium aesthetics.

To enhance the excitement surrounding the launch, Realme has enlisted the iconic ShahRukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Fans eager to witness the event live can do so on Realme's official YouTube channel or through a dedicated live stream provided by the company.

One of the standout features of the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G is expected to be its periscope telephoto lens, marking a significant advancement since 2020 for the company. As per several media reports, It is likely to boast a 64MP sensor, the phone promises 3x optical zoom, extendable up to 6x through in-sensor zoom, and an impressive 120x digital zoom. Realme positions this phone as a "portrait expert," hinting at its capabilities to capture intricate details.

On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro is expected to come equipped with a new Sony IMX882 sensor, a powerful 50MP primary camera. Notably, this sensor has not been publicly launched yet, suggesting that the Realme 12 Pro might be the first smartphone to feature it. The phone also offers telephoto capabilities, although not in a periscope style like its counterpart.

Collaborating with global luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo, Realme has given a distinct touch to the design of both phones. Featuring a rounded camera assembly with a "polished sunburst dial" and a back panel made of vegan leather, the phones exude luxury, available in elegant blue and beige colors.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, while the Realme 12 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. With these compelling specifications and a focus on aesthetics, Realme is poised to make a strong statement in the competitive smartphone market.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!