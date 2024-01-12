Realme 12 Pro 5G series specifications leaked online ahead of imminent India launch
Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on January 31 at 12pm, featuring a 6.7 inch AMOLED display and a minimum of 4,880 mAh battery. Both devices will have a triple-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP main lens.
Realme has already confirmed via a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that its mid-range Realme 12 Pro series will make its way to the Indian market in the month of January. However, ahead of its likely launch, the Realme 12 series' launch date and specifications have now been revealed via a recent report from Apuals.