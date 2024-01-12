Realme has already confirmed via a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that its mid-range Realme 12 Pro series will make its way to the Indian market in the month of January. However, ahead of its likely launch, the Realme 12 series' launch date and specifications have now been revealed via a recent report from Apuals.

According to the report, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G will be launched in India on January 31 at 12pm. Both smartphones are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The smartphones are also expected to come with a minimum 4,880 mAh battery.

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G specifications:

The Reame 12 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and could be available in India in three storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The smartphone could be available in two colour options: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

The Realme 12 Pro may feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor primary sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and have two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour variants: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is also likely to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom and 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

