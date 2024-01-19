Realme 12 Pro 5G series to feature 64MP periscope lens and 120x Super Zoom: All we know so far
Realme's upcoming 12 Pro 5G series in India will feature a 64MP periscope lens with 120x Super Zoom and a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and come with 5,000mAh batteries and 67W fast charging support.
Realme is gearing up for the unveiling of its highly anticipated 12 Pro 5G series in India, scheduled for January 29, 12pm IST. The series will introduce at least two variants – the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+. As the launch date approaches, Realme has been gradually divulging key details about the smartphones.