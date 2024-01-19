Realme is gearing up for the unveiling of its highly anticipated 12 Pro 5G series in India, scheduled for January 29, 12pm IST. The series will introduce at least two variants – the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+. As the launch date approaches, Realme has been gradually divulging key details about the smartphones.

A focal point of the Realme 12 Pro 5G family is its camera system. The lineup is teased to feature a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope lens, equipped with a 120x Super Zoom support. Realme emphasizes that this sensor boasts a 27.62 percent larger size (1/2-inch) compared to the ones used by other flagship devices. Additionally, one of the models is teased to incorporate a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), promising enhanced image stability.

In terms of processing power, the Realme 12 Pro is expected to be driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the Realme 12 Pro+ may feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, reported Gadgets 360. Recent Geekbench sightings of the Realme 12 Pro+ (RMX3840) indicated 12GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and an operating system based on Android 14.

Realme has also teased the color options for the series, revealing a stylish blue variant and a cream option that bears a striking resemblance to the Sunrise Beige version of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. To showcase the camera capabilities, the company has shared enticing camera samples on its India website.

Both models are anticipated to house substantial 5,000mAh batteries with support for 67W wired fast charging. The smartphones are likely to feature expansive 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with a swift 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ might be accompanied by a third variant, the Realme 12 Pro Max, which suggests leaks.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, marking the official entry of these smartphones into the Indian market.

