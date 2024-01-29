 Realme 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more | Mint
Realme 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Realme 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

 Aman Gupta

Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India with a renewed focus on cameras and design of the smartphone. The Realme 12 Pro 5G comes powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc and features a triple camera setup to the back.

Realme has finally launched its mid-range Realme 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India, featuring the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and a triple rear camera setup. Realme has focused heavily on design and cameras with the Realme 12 Pro 5G series, including the addition of a dedicated 32MP telephoto lens with OIS and the 'Luxury Watch' design seen on both smartphones.

Also Read | Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G to launch in India today: When and how to watch LIVESTREAM

Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications: 

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on 4nm architecture and is claimed to score 5,90,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone comes with support for 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 120Hz refresh rate.

The highlight of the Realme 12 Pro is its cameras with a triple camera setup including a telephoto and an ultra wide angle lens. The primary sensor comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 lens with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), while there is also a dedicated telephoto lens with a 32MP Sony IMX 709 lens with support for OIS, 2x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom. There is also an 8MP f/2.2 lens to complete the camera setup.

Realme's latest mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fully charged in around 28 minutes using the 67W SUPERVOOC charger included in the box. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box, based on Realme UI 5.0.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G will be available in 2 colour options: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige and will be available in two storage variants with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme 12 Pro 5G India price: 

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Realme 12 Pro 5G will be available in India for 25,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be priced at 26,999. The Realme 12 Pro will first go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on 6 February at 12 noon. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering a discount of up to 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards along with no cost EMI of up to 12 months.

 

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 01:06 PM IST
