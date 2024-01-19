Realme 12 Pro Max price and specs revealed via Flipkart listing: All you need to know
Leaked information suggests Realme 12 Pro Max could start at ₹33,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It may feature a 64MP OIS portrait camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS camera sensor.
Realme has confirmed that its Realme 12 Pro series will launch in India on January 29. While it was earlier expected that Realme 12 Pro and Realme Pro+ models were earlier expected to debut on the launch date, a listing on the Flipkart website revealed the specifications and expected pricing for the upcoming device.